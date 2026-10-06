As a 4K Blu-ray superfan, I recommend these 7 discs in Amazon's sale

I've said it before: much as I love the best streaming services, not one of them is a patch on the best physical media available – and it's 4K Blu-ray that's the ultimate solution, which I continue to purchase.

I've been buying an increasing number of discs lately, as it's part of my New Year's Resolution project to kick off a '4K Blu-ray Club', watching a new or classic piece of cinema on a monthly basis.

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It's turned out to be quite a pricey hobby, unsurprisingly, but then deals like these come along to help out the bank balance a little. Many in Amazon's October sale are even cheaper than in the retailer's June sale.

While I did have a brief fear that physical media would dry up entirely – as I penned in The End Of 4K Blu-ray Will Be A Major Loss For Us All – we're actually seeing an uptick in titles, old and new (indeed, I just watched the 4K remaster of Falling Down – which looks amazing).

Save 20% (£3.99) The Batman : was £19.99 now £16 at Amazon The palette of blacks in Matt Reeves' take on Batman – which stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role – deserves to be seen from the best possible source. Lock yourself in a very dark room and enjoy all the subtlety and nuance in this visual treat – which streaming can't deliver with the same justice. You needn't be a Batman diehard to enjoy this one. If you've watched The Penguin HBO series then expect similar vibes – you won't be able to keep your eyes off the screen.

Save 20% (£3.97) Edge of Tomorrow: was £19.97 now £16 at Amazon Some might know this as Live, Die, Repeat, which perfectly describes the movie. This is one of the more underrated sci-fi 'stuck-in-a-loop' movies I've ever seen –and the 91% Rotten Tomatoes score certainly concurs. The 4K remaster brings a more contrasty yet detailed picture, with a bombastic Dolby Atmos sound mix that really elevates this movie experience to another level. It's a must-have for any movie collector.

Save 20% (£3.99) The Shape of Water: was £19.99 now £16 at Amazon Guillermo del Toro's masterpiece split the crowd somewhat, but critics truly loved it – as the 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating tells you. Oh, and the Academy Award for Best Picture. The film follows a mute woman, Elisa (Sally Hawkins), who works in a high-security secret lab – which happen to house an alien-like being who lives in a water tank. An unusual love story unfolds.

Save 20% (£3.99) The Greatest Showman: was £19.99 now £16 at Amazon Okay, I know, this isn't one for everyone – I'd thought the same until I experienced a classic scene in a custom-built cinema room a few months back. That experience showed me that The Greatest Showman is worth it for the soundtrack alone – and, in particular, the way it's so perfectly matched and directed with the on-screen visuals. It's much loved by audiences, too, with 86% on Rotten Tomatoes proving that point – to the contrary of many critics.

Save 22% (£5.56) Blade Runner: 2049: was £24.99 now £19.43 at Amazon Often quoted as being the ultimate disc to test the best-of-best audio-visual systems. If you've got one of the best OLED TVs in your possession, plus a superb surround sound system, then this will push it to the limits. I remember watching this one afternoon in a Dolby Vision-certified cinema in New York City. It's lived with me ever since for its sheer visual impact – and this 4K format is the next best way watch.

5 Honourable mentions

Lawrence of Arabia – largely considered the peak of remastering (as it's 8K scanned from the 65mm original negative), this epic can't be seen in a more epic way. It just doesn't have any discount right now.

– largely considered the peak of remastering (as it's 8K scanned from the 65mm original negative), this epic can't be seen in a more epic way. It just doesn't have any discount right now. Flow – a digital animation that can push the limits of detail, brightness and colour as a result, this is also a zero-language beautiful masterpiece that the whole family can enjoy.

– a digital animation that can push the limits of detail, brightness and colour as a result, this is also a zero-language beautiful masterpiece that the whole family can enjoy. Fight Club – finally, it arrived in 4K physical form, marking 25 years after the original cinematic masterpiece. It looks better than ever here, although the colour cast and visual FX have seen controversial alterations.

– finally, it arrived in 4K physical form, marking 25 years after the original cinematic masterpiece. It looks better than ever here, although the colour cast and visual FX have seen controversial alterations. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die – this was hard to find initially, but is now available at a reasonable price; director Gore Verbinski's latest is a wild ride that's as funny as it is reflective

– this was hard to find initially, but is now available at a reasonable price; director Gore Verbinski's latest is a wild ride that's as funny as it is reflective Falling Down – no current deals on this 4K remaster (which doesn't exist on streaming), showcasing just how high-quality the capture of Michael Douglas' cult classic was – and remains to this day

Don't forget a decent player

Honestly, I could go on and on with this list. It's a sort of infinite possibility in a sense, as there are so many good movies I've not included – many of which you can see in my lead image on this very article.

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Do ensure you have a decent source player to use for your watching experience, though, as while the PlayStation 5 is fine, a top-tier BR Player, such as Panasonic's DP-UB820 (or UB9000 if you've got the cash) will make all the difference.