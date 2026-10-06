Upgrade your Nintendo Switch 2 for under £75 with the highly recommended CRKD Nitro Deck 2 – it gives your console superpowers

The original CRKD Nitro Deck couldn't have arrived at a better time. The pro controller housing for the Nintendo Switch not only gave the console extra buttons and capabilities, its Hall Effect thumbsticks completely eliminated any Joy-Con drift issues.

Now the brand is back with the Nitro Deck 2 for the Switch 2 and original Switch and it once again adds tech that Nintendo itself seemingly forgot. And what's more, it's got a very healthy 17% off for Prime Big Deal Days – even though it's only just hit the market.

The Nitro Deck 2 has been specifically designed with the Switch 2 in mind, but it can also be used with the original Switch and Switch OLED thanks to an included adapter.

You strap in the display portion of your console, link the controller via Bluetooth or an included USB-C cable (for zero latency) and it effectively replaces your Joy-Cons with TMR equivalents.

These use magnets for faster, more accurate control. They are also impervious to stick drift, so you won't have any troubles down the line. In addition, you get four remappable back buttons, two extra shoulder buttons, and you can adjust the thumbsticks manually to increase or decrease deadzones. There's a turbo mode too, plus adjustable vibration control.

The controller will even work with a Switch, mobile phone or smart TV independently of the main console screen. And there is a kick stand built in to set your device on a table top.

Two of the colour options are available in the Prime Big Deal Days sale – Smoke Black and PAL Grey.

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deal, but if you're not already you can sign up for a 30-day trial for free.