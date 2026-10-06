Upgrade your Nintendo Switch 2 for under £75 with the highly recommended CRKD Nitro Deck 2 – it gives your console superpowers
CRKD is back with a class-leading pro accessory for the Switch 2 – and it's 17% off for Prime Big Deal Days
The original CRKD Nitro Deck couldn't have arrived at a better time. The pro controller housing for the Nintendo Switch not only gave the console extra buttons and capabilities, its Hall Effect thumbsticks completely eliminated any Joy-Con drift issues.
Now the brand is back with the Nitro Deck 2 for the Switch 2 and original Switch and it once again adds tech that Nintendo itself seemingly forgot. And what's more, it's got a very healthy 17% off for Prime Big Deal Days – even though it's only just hit the market.
Compatible with all Switch models (save for the Switch Lite), the Nitro Deck 2 gives you pro-standard TMR thumbsticks, remappable buttons, adjustable deadzones and so much more.
The Nitro Deck 2 has been specifically designed with the Switch 2 in mind, but it can also be used with the original Switch and Switch OLED thanks to an included adapter.
You strap in the display portion of your console, link the controller via Bluetooth or an included USB-C cable (for zero latency) and it effectively replaces your Joy-Cons with TMR equivalents.
These use magnets for faster, more accurate control. They are also impervious to stick drift, so you won't have any troubles down the line. In addition, you get four remappable back buttons, two extra shoulder buttons, and you can adjust the thumbsticks manually to increase or decrease deadzones. There's a turbo mode too, plus adjustable vibration control.
The controller will even work with a Switch, mobile phone or smart TV independently of the main console screen. And there is a kick stand built in to set your device on a table top.
Two of the colour options are available in the Prime Big Deal Days sale – Smoke Black and PAL Grey.
You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deal, but if you're not already you can sign up for a 30-day trial for free.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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