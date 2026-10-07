The Apple Watch I'd buy instead of the Series 12 just crashed to £219

Amazon's Prime Day sale is in full swing, but you don't necessarily need to shop at Amazon to find some of today's best deals.

Argos has just dropped the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS to £219, down from £319. That's a substantial £100 saving, and it makes the previous-generation Apple Watch considerably cheaper than its successor.

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The offer includes the 42mm Jet Black aluminium model with a Black Sport Band, and Argos currently lists four colour options for the Series 11.

Save £100 Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm): was £319 now £219 at Argos Forget Prime Day for a moment because Argos has taken a massive £100 off the Apple Watch Series 11. For £219, you get the 42mm GPS model with an Always-On OLED display, advanced health and fitness tracking, sleep score and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Having recently tested the newer Series 12, I think £219 makes its predecessor extremely easy to recommend. The Series 12 might be the latest and greatest, but the Series 11 still delivers the core Apple Watch experience and most of the features people actually use every day.

The Series 11 has almost identical health tools, including ECG, blood oxygen readings, sleep tracking, sleep score, irregular heart rhythm alerts and hypertension notifications, plus Apple's Vitals app for keeping tabs on overnight metrics.

It's similarly well-equipped for exercise, too, with GPS tracking for running, cycling, swimming and hiking. You also get Heart Rate Zones, training load, Pacer and Apple's Workout Buddy features when paired with a compatible iPhone.

Battery life is rated at up to 24 hours, and the 42mm version weighs just 30.3g. There's also an Always-On Retina LTPO3 OLED display, 64GB of storage and the same tight integration with the iPhone that remains one of the biggest reasons to choose an Apple Watch in the first place.

Owners seem pretty happy with it, too. The Series 11 currently has an impressive 4.9 out of five from 541 Argos reviews, with 97% of customers recommending it.