I wasn't expecting the Google Pixel Watch 4 to ever get this cheap as Amazon just slashed the 45mm LTE model by 50%

I wasn't expecting to see a half-price deal on the Google Pixel Watch 4 quite this soon, but Amazon clearly has other ideas.

Shop all Pixel Watch offers on Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch 4 45mm LTE is currently just £249 at Amazon UK, exactly half its £499 RRP. That means you're saving a massive £250 on Google's larger cellular smartwatch, and you don't even have to wait until Black Friday.

Save 50% Google Pixel Watch 4 45mm LTE: was £499 now £249 at Amazon Google's larger Pixel Watch 4 has just dropped to half price, and remarkably, it's the LTE version getting the biggest saving. At £249, you're getting the 45mm cellular smartwatch for £250 below RRP and around £100 less than its previous Amazon low.

Better still, this isn't one of those deals where an inflated RRP makes the saving look more impressive than it really is. Looking at the Amazon price history of the smartwatch, the 45mm LTE model was generally between £350 and £500 over the past few months.

Better better still, it's the 45mm LTE Pixel Watch 4 in Matte Black with the Obsidian Active Band that's on offer.

The larger case gives you more screen space, and LTE connectivity means the watch can stay connected when you leave your phone behind, provided you have a compatible mobile plan.

As for specs, the Pixel Watch 4 combines the company's distinctive domed display and Wear OS experience with Gemini and Google's increasingly comprehensive suite of health and fitness features.

That includes heart rate and activity tracking, sleep monitoring, GPS and the Fitbit-powered health and fitness ecosystem. It's also a good choice for Pixel phone owners who want Google's equivalent of the Apple Watch experience.

£250 off a £499 watch is already substantial, but dropping roughly £100 below its previous Amazon low makes this one of the standout smartwatch deals of the sale so far.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 45mm LTE is available for £249 on Amazon UK at the time of writing. The deal shown applies to the Matte Black/Obsidian version and requires an Amazon Prime Membership.