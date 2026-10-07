I've written about games for decades and these are my top 5 Prime Day pro controller deals – for PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, PC and more

The big online sales periods are superb for elevating your gaming, whether it be with a new retro gaming handheld, PC or accessory for your existing system. In particular, there are often great deals on pro-standard game controllers, which give your console, PC or even mobile play a significant boost.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is no exception, with a selection of highly recommended controllers available with huge discounts. There are variants from multiple trusted brands for different formats, with savings of up to 45% off. Here are a few of our favourites.

Save £80.99 Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra for Xbox and Windows: was £179.99 now £99 at Amazon One of the first pro controllers with its own colour display, the Stealth Ultra is highly customisable and can be connected via the low latency 2.4GHz or Bluetooth. It also promises up to 10 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Save £20 GameSir G7 Pro 8K for Windows: was £99.99 now £79.99 at Amazon Designed for those who want super high polling rates (of 8,000 Hz), the G7 Pro 8K offers eSports-grade precision. It also comes with TMR thumbsticks for the ultimate in accuracy, and a charging dock that doubles as a wireless receiver. Read more Read less ▼

Do note, that all of the deals above require Amazon Prime membership. However, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial with no commitment to continue after the month is up.

Also, the Prime Big Deal Days sale finishes tonight at midnight (7 October 2026) so you'll need to be quick to get the best offers.