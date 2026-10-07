I've written about games for decades and these are my top 5 Prime Day pro controller deals – for PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, PC and more
These five pro controllers have great deals for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days – and they all come highly recommended
The big online sales periods are superb for elevating your gaming, whether it be with a new retro gaming handheld, PC or accessory for your existing system. In particular, there are often great deals on pro-standard game controllers, which give your console, PC or even mobile play a significant boost.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is no exception, with a selection of highly recommended controllers available with huge discounts. There are variants from multiple trusted brands for different formats, with savings of up to 45% off. Here are a few of our favourites.
One of the first pro controllers with its own colour display, the Stealth Ultra is highly customisable and can be connected via the low latency 2.4GHz or Bluetooth. It also promises up to 10 hours of battery life.
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With a new version on the horizon, Razer has reduced its eSports-ready wireless game controller by £50. It features Hall Effect thumbsticks to eliminate stick drift and pro customisation options via the Razer Controller app.
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Also available for Xbox, the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded is a wireless controller with a modular design – you can swap out the buttons unit for an included fightpad and reposition the thumbsticks.
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PowerA has made a name for itself with official Switch accessories, and this pro-standard controller is a great alternative to Nintendo's Switch 2 gamepad. It even comes with extra mappable buttons.
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Designed for those who want super high polling rates (of 8,000 Hz), the G7 Pro 8K offers eSports-grade precision. It also comes with TMR thumbsticks for the ultimate in accuracy, and a charging dock that doubles as a wireless receiver.
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Do note, that all of the deals above require Amazon Prime membership. However, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial with no commitment to continue after the month is up.
Also, the Prime Big Deal Days sale finishes tonight at midnight (7 October 2026) so you'll need to be quick to get the best offers.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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