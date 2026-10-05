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Best retro gaming Prime Deals LIVE – handhelds, consoles, games and more
I'm a retro gaming expert and these are the biggest bargains I've found for Prime Big Deal Days
Retro gaming has been going through a tricky time lately, with new handhelds and consoles either delayed or cancelled altogether. That includes reissues and emulation-based devices.
However, there are still plenty of amazing products available to expand your collection. And, thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale – which starts on 6 October 2026 – you can even pick some of them up for peanuts.
So, as a retro gaming collector and enthusiast myself, I've been scouring Amazon ahead of the sales, and will continue throughout – until it ends at midnight on 7 October. You can see what I find and recommend right here, with both UK and US deals listed.
You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get most of the deals I find, but if you're not already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial before a subscription fee is taken from your account.
Top 3 editor's picks:
Turn your iPhone or Android phone into a Game Boy with this Bluetooth-enabled controller add-on. Just slip it onto your phone, load an emulator and your favourite game and away you go.
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Easily one of my favourite game controllers, the 8BitDo Pro 3 has retro vibes, with this model even coming in a Nintendo GameCube colourway. You can also swap the ABXY buttons between Xbox and Nintendo configurations.
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The Spectrum is a faithful recreation of Sir Clive Sinclair's 1980s computer but with some great added extras – including the ability to play any Speccy game from USB. This is also the limited edition white version.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
The most popular gaming handheld deal
One of the retro gaming handhelds I recommend every sales period is the R36S. It's not the most powerful out there, but is more than capable with the games from most classic systems, all the way up to the original PlayStation. And the deals are often amazing.
It's currently available from £33.17 on Amazon right now, including more than 20,000 games on a microSD card. However, that price might drop further when the deals start tomorrow – 6 October. I'll update as soon as I know.
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