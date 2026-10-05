Best retro gaming Prime Deals LIVE – handhelds, consoles, games and more

Retro gaming has been going through a tricky time lately, with new handhelds and consoles either delayed or cancelled altogether. That includes reissues and emulation-based devices.

However, there are still plenty of amazing products available to expand your collection. And, thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale – which starts on 6 October 2026 – you can even pick some of them up for peanuts.

So, as a retro gaming collector and enthusiast myself, I've been scouring Amazon ahead of the sales, and will continue throughout – until it ends at midnight on 7 October. You can see what I find and recommend right here, with both UK and US deals listed.

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get most of the deals I find, but if you're not already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial before a subscription fee is taken from your account.

Top 3 editor's picks:

UK deal Save 20% GameSir Pocket Taco: was £34.99 now £27.99 at Amazon Turn your iPhone or Android phone into a Game Boy with this Bluetooth-enabled controller add-on. Just slip it onto your phone, load an emulator and your favourite game and away you go. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Save 39% 8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth Controller: was £59.99 now £36.61 at Amazon Easily one of my favourite game controllers, the 8BitDo Pro 3 has retro vibes, with this model even coming in a Nintendo GameCube colourway. You can also swap the ABXY buttons between Xbox and Nintendo configurations. Read more Read less ▼