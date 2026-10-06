This MSI laptop might be what I'd buy if money were no object

Shopping for a gaming laptop is a complicated process in 2026, largely because the memory crisis has spiked prices something fierce. Laptop makers that used to be able to churn out reliably wallet-friendly machines are increasingly being forced to raise their prices.

Still, that doesn't mean it's impossible to find a deal at any cost – you just need to be a little more patient and wait for the right opportunity. I'd say Amazon's latest Prime Big Deal Days event is a great example, since it's brought a surprising number of chunky laptop deals to the table.

Of course, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this one, which also has a limited number of units before the price disappears, but if you tick that box and want a new gaming laptop with oodles of power, MSI's here for you.

Save £800 MSI Stealth A16 AI+: was £3,099 now £2,299 at Amazon This is a seriously powerful laptop, and one that packs in a brilliant Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 laptop GPU – as powerful a chip as you can get in a laptop right now. It pairs that with a powerful AMD processor, loads of storage and a great design. What's not to like?

Getting an Nvidia RTX 5080 is a great start for any gaming laptop, but that alone doesn't explain the normally lofty RRP of this Stealth machine from MSI – although the other components really do help. For one thing, you get 2TB of storage at a time when this sort of memory is at a crazy premium (and 32GB of RAM will help, too).

Crucially, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor that powers the system is a beast, and means that you won't be CPU throttled while gaming, something that can threaten the performance of lower-specced laptops commonly enough.

The really great thing, in my view, is that this is a laptop that doesn't scream out its gamer credentials. MSI has taken great strides in design terms in the last couple of years, and while the 2026 revision of this model is even sleeker, this 2025 version is still plenty lovely to look at, even for a 16-incher.

Things are rounded out by a 2560x1600, 240Hz display panel that should be ideal for competitive gaming or immersive single-player fare alike. It's one heck of a package, and £800 off is absolutely nothing to sniff at. If you're on the lookout for a sleek new gaming laptop with basically no power compromises, you might not see much better than this.