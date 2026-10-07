Sonos only just dropped the Ace Ultra, its newest and most impressive headphones, and they're frankly phenomenal (as someone who's been using them for a couple of weeks now). The five-star verdict we gave them is ironclad, in my opinion, but there's no getting around the fact that they're jolly expensive.

Before I got my hands on the Ace Ultra, I was the proud owner of a pair of standard Ace headphones, and the reality is that I had absolutely no complaints about them. Now, in the latter stages of Amazon's two-day Prime Big Deal Days event, they're looking even better than before, thanks to a frankly massive price cut.

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Save £142.85 Sonos Ace: was £349 now £206.15 at Amazon The Ace remain phenomenal, especially if you have a Sonos soundbar to pair them with for convenience. Even as just a standard pair of Bluetooth headphones, though, they're unbelievably comfortable and sound terrific. This price cut won't last long and should not be missed!

With the Ace Ultra debuting at £399, we always knew that the standard Ace might become one heck of a deal by comparison, as Sonos allows its price to slide in sales events, and that's proven true immediately. Nearly half price, this deal sees them hover just over the £200 mark, and for that money they're a steal.

When they arrived back in 2024, we were absolutely amazed by how comfortable they were, and they remain basically the gold standard on that front (and it's telling that the Ace Ultra changed almost nothing on that front).

Their sound is also brilliant, though, and the ANC on offer is also extremely solid. That latter feature is probably where the uplift to the Ace Ultra is steepest, as well as some new connectivity options, but those won't apply for most people, and the normal Ace are now pretty much half the price of their newer sibling.

In that light, they're clearly the more sensible purchase for the vast majority of people, and this marks a great opportunity. That said, Amazon's sale ends at the end of today (7 October), so don't be surprised if the deal disappears at that point, too.