Jurassic Lark: the tech and science that Steven Spielberg got super wrong in his movies

AI: Artificial Intelligence

AI had a vision of a future where eerily humanoid robots were a part of life. But despite this futuristic premise, there's one massive problem with the film that makes it appear weird and dated in 2016 - let alone the last 21st century where the film is set.

As pointed out by Inverse, one of the major plot points in the film is that David and Joe have to travel to Rogue City to meet Dr Know, a computer programme. Yeah - they have to physically go to where the computer is. Spotted the problem yet? It appears that everyone has forgotten that the internet exists.

Given we've reached a point now in 2016 where the vast majority of our lives are conducted online - and even in 2001 it was clear how important the internet would be - how does it make sense to keep a computer disconnected? This feeds into another problem Inverse spotted: The film treats artificial intelligence as something that exists on individual machines - whereas the reason we've made so many advances in recent years (Hey Siri!) is because computers are capable of learning from data shared with it. The more audio Siri has to crunch, the more accurate it will get at deciphering what we're saying. The more driving data our Tesla autopilot collects, the better a pilot it is. So the film appears to fundamentally misunderstand how AI works.

To be fair, it was first conceptualised by Stanley Kubrick in the 70s, before the internet - but surely in making the film adaption Spielberg could have updated things?