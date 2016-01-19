Lip up, fatty: get more nutrition out of your food in less time with tech

Previous Next 1/13

An army marches on its stomach. Now you can too!

We all know that eating well is an essential component of being healthy, losing weight and staying slim or, at the very least, being a bit porky and yet fit at the same time. Getting more nutrition out of food can help you live longer, feel better and look better, and that's not just hippy bollocks for practioners of 'hot yoga' - we can all benefit.

Thanks to tech, getting the most out of our diets needn't mean long hours processing vegetables into something appetising.

Here, we've got the pick of 2016's gizmos for the kitchen (and beyond), to ensure maximum "well-being" and minimum "about-messing". Get stuck in.

• Prefer a roast? The tech you need is here.

• And now how about a run? Running shoes are here…

• While running watches lurk over there.