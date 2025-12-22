Oura’s smart ring with ‘jewellery-grade finish’ has fallen to its cheapest price in multiple colourways

If you thought you’d missed your chance to grab the Oura Ring 4 for less, Boxing Day has delivered a quiet second act. Oura has just launched a fresh end-of-year sale that brings meaningful savings across its latest smart ring lineup, including the lowest prices we’ve seen yet on its ceramic models.

Running from 22 December through to 5 January, Oura’s Boxing Day sale knocks as much as £150 off select titanium versions of the Oura Ring 4, amounting to savings of up to 30% depending on finish and size availability.

The premium Ceramic Collection is also included, with discounts of up to £50. While the percentage drop is smaller at up to 10%, this marks the lowest pricing the ceramic Oura Ring 4 has ever reached, making it a rare opportunity to save on Oura’s most refined designs.

Save £50 Oura Ring 4 Ceramic: was £499 now £449 at ŌURA Oura Ring 4 Ceramic pairs a polished, jewellery-like finish with Oura’s advanced health tracking yet. It delivers detailed sleep, recovery and readiness insights, up to eight days of battery life, and a discreet design you can wear day and night.

The Oura Ring 4 comes with upgraded sensing hardware designed to adapt more intelligently to finger movement and positioning, improving accuracy across sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, temperature trends and recovery insights.

It’s a smart ring built to be worn constantly, not checked occasionally, which is why many users prefer it over bulkier smartwatches for long-term health tracking.

Battery life remains another key selling point. The Oura Ring 4 can last up to eight days on a single charge, making it far easier to live with day to day than wrist-based wearables that demand nightly top-ups. Combined with its lightweight titanium construction and minimalist look, it’s easy to forget you’re wearing it at all, which is exactly the point.

As with previous Oura sales, prices vary by colourway and size, and popular options tend to sell through quickly once the discounts go live. Titanium styles offer the biggest headline savings, while the Ceramic Collection appeals to those after a more jewellery-like finish without sacrificing tracking capability.

The sale runs until 5 January, but if past events are anything to go by, waiting too long is a risk. If you missed Black Friday, this is the closest thing to a do-over. And for ceramic buyers, it’s actually better than before.