I was at Garmin's Kansas HQ when they launched this watch earlier this year, and now it's cheaper for Cyber Monday

It's Cyber Monday, everyone! And if you're wondering how I am so jolly, considering I've been covering deals for a month, it's because Cyber Monday marks the last day of this ordeal. Starting tomorrow, I can go back to being more than a glorified deal-writing monkey – woo-hoo!

This, of course, also means that most of the offers we've seen in November are going away, too. Today is your last day to shop for a lower-than-usual price, and if a cheap Garmin is what you're after, I found the perfect deal for you.

Garmin Forerunner 570: was £459.99 now £419.99 at Tredz Limited. When it was launched, my biggest gripe with the Forerunner 570 was its price. With £40 off, it's a lot easier to recommend!

I was in Kansas at Garmin's headquarters when the brand announced the Forerunner 570, the fully AMOLED successor of the Forerunner 265. It was launched alongside the flagship Forerunner 970, positioned squarely at athletes who want a little extra from their performance wearables.

The Forerunner 570 is a big step up from the 265, slotting neatly into Garmin’s refreshed lineup as the mid-tier AMOLED option for runners who want sharper tracking, richer training insights and a more premium feel.

Its 1.3-inch AMOLED display is the star of the show, offering crisp visuals that make real-time metrics far easier to read at speed, especially during intervals. Under the hood, you get multi-band GNSS for improved GPS accuracy, plus full Running Dynamics when paired with a compatible accessory, giving you cadence, stride length, ground contact time and more.

Garmin also gave the Forerunner 570 deeper training tools, including Training Load, Training Readiness, HRV Status and adaptive training plans powered by Garmin Coach. It’s a surprisingly capable recovery companion, too, with Morning Report summaries and Body Battery insights helping you decide how hard to push. Music storage comes as standard, and you can load playlists directly for phone-free listening on runs.

Battery life remains excellent for an AMOLED device, with around a week in smartwatch mode and strong endurance even with multi-band GPS enabled. Add contactless payments, safety features like LiveTrack, and comprehensive cycling and swimming profiles, and the Forerunner 570 feels like a genuinely well-rounded upgrade for everyday athletes.