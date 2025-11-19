Garmin’s most unexpected gadget just dropped to half price on Amazon for Black Friday

Garmin is best known for GPS wearables, adventure-ready multisport watches and bike computers that seem to run forever on a single charge. This is why I was stunned when I saw that the Garmin Dezl Headset 200, designed for truck drivers, has just fallen to an all-time low on Amazon.

It’s a premium, over-ear, noise-cancelling headset built to support long hours on the road, but it carries the same attention to detail Garmin brings to its flagship wearables. At this price, it looks like an absolute bargain!

Save $200 Garmin Dezl Headset 200: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Garmin’s Dezl Headset 200 is the brand’s most unexpected gadget: a long-battery, noise-cancelling, over-ear headset built for crystal-clear calls and all-day comfort in loud environments. Durable, reliable and surprisingly versatile, and now available at a seriously tempting half price.

Garmin designed the Dezl Headset 200 to be worn for hours at a time without creating pressure points, using lightweight materials and generous ear cushioning.

The boom mic is tuned for reducing ambient noise and isolating your voice, which makes it particularly useful for people who need to take calls in loud environments, such as commuters, van drivers, warehouse workers, remote workers in shared spaces or anyone who regularly finds themselves talking over traffic, engine rumble or wind noise.

Active Noise Cancellation adds another layer of utility. Switch it on and the headset cuts down background noise so you can concentrate on conversations, navigation prompts or the podcast you queued up for the journey.

Garmin claims up to 50 hours of continuous talk time on a single charge, which puts it comfortably ahead of many mainstream wireless headsets. There’s also a wired mode for those moments when Bluetooth isn’t ideal, plus fast charging for quick top-ups.

Strong hinges, a robust headband and replaceable ear pads help extend its lifespan, while intuitive controls make it easy to operate without taking your eyes off what you’re doing.

It might not be a typical Garmin product, but the durability, long battery life, and focus on practical, real-world performance feel right at home in the lineup – and at half price, it’s a genuinely compelling buy.