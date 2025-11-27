The Vivoactive 5 is one of Garmin’s best value fitness trackers – and it’s less than £150 at Amazon

If a Garmin has been on your wish list for a while to help keep on top of your health and fitness, but the price has been putting you off, now’s the time to treat yourself. Amazon has reduced the price of the Vivoactive 5 – one of Garmin’s best value fitness trackers – to its lowest ever price.

You can currently pick up the Vivioactive 5 for just £149, an outstanding deal for an AMOLED smartwatch that comes with built-in GPS, 30 preloaded sport modes (including for wheelchair users), Garmin Coach, plenty of health tracking, smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and an 11-day battery life – what more could you need?

You may be thinking ‘30 preloaded workout modes isn’t a lot’, however, it’s plenty enough to cover a wide range of popular activities without getting too niche. Plus, if the preloaded profiles don’t quite cut it, you can always create step-by-step workouts from more than 1,600 exercises found in the Garmin Connect app.

It’ll also keep tabs on your sleep, stress, steps, heart rate, VO2 max, and there’s even a feature that identifies the way you breathe, so you can get a good picture of your overall health. There’s also a meditation and mindful breathing feature too, so you can take better care of your wellbeing.

All of this for less than £150 is pretty impressive, so we wouldn't think twice about this deal. Amazon's listed as a 'Black Friday deal' too, so that means once Black Friday is over, there's a very good chance the deal will be too.