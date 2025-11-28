I don't understand how this £120 Garmin watch deal hasn't sold out yet
The Forerunner 55 is at an all-time low price and is 'selling fast' – how's it not sold out yet?!
Black Friday started waaaaaay too early this year, and many of the best Garmin watch deals have been around for a few days (maybe even a week). Some of them are pretty amazing, such as this Forerunner 55 offer, which knocks 31% off the asking price of this competent beginner's running watch.
Shop all Garmin deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale
This begs the question: how is it not sold out? On Amazon, the deal received a 'selling fast' badge, indicating there's certainly interest, which I'm not surprised by, since you don't really get Garmins this cheap anymore.
Of course, this deal is at Decathlon, which is offering the wearable for less than Amazon right now, for only £119.99. Whatever the reason might be, I would act fast if you like the look of this watch, as I doubt it would hang around for much longer.
The Garmin Forerunner 55 delivers accurate GPS, long battery life and useful training tools like suggested workouts and race predictions in a lightweight, beginner-friendly design. It also tracks heart rate, sleep, stress and more, making it a standout budget running watch. Now £60 off at Decathlon!
The Garmin Forerunner 55 might be positioned as an entry-level running watch, but its feature set still punches well above its price point, especially at this Black Friday discount.
It delivers accurate GPS tracking using Garmin’s reliable satellite systems and offers a surprisingly deep suite of training tools for beginners, including PacePro-style guidance, suggested daily workouts, and race time predictions.
You also get wrist-based heart-rate monitoring, all-day activity tracking, stress scoring, and Body Battery energy insights, which give you a clear picture of how ready you are to train.
Battery life remains one of its biggest strengths. The Forerunner 55 lasts up to two weeks in smartwatch mode and around 20 hours with GPS enabled, comfortably covering everything from morning jogs to weekend-long runs.
Add in lightweight construction, 5 ATM water resistance, and support for sports profiles like HIIT, yoga, and pool swimming, and you’ve got a small, capable multisport companion that still feels distinctly “Garmin” despite the affordable price tag.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.