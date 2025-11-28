I don't understand how this £120 Garmin watch deal hasn't sold out yet

Black Friday started waaaaaay too early this year, and many of the best Garmin watch deals have been around for a few days (maybe even a week). Some of them are pretty amazing, such as this Forerunner 55 offer, which knocks 31% off the asking price of this competent beginner's running watch.

Shop all Garmin deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale

This begs the question: how is it not sold out? On Amazon, the deal received a 'selling fast' badge, indicating there's certainly interest, which I'm not surprised by, since you don't really get Garmins this cheap anymore.

Of course, this deal is at Decathlon, which is offering the wearable for less than Amazon right now, for only £119.99. Whatever the reason might be, I would act fast if you like the look of this watch, as I doubt it would hang around for much longer.

Save £60 Garmin Forerunner 55 (Black): was £179.99 now £119.99 at Decathlon UK The Garmin Forerunner 55 delivers accurate GPS, long battery life and useful training tools like suggested workouts and race predictions in a lightweight, beginner-friendly design. It also tracks heart rate, sleep, stress and more, making it a standout budget running watch. Now £60 off at Decathlon!

The Garmin Forerunner 55 might be positioned as an entry-level running watch, but its feature set still punches well above its price point, especially at this Black Friday discount.

It delivers accurate GPS tracking using Garmin’s reliable satellite systems and offers a surprisingly deep suite of training tools for beginners, including PacePro-style guidance, suggested daily workouts, and race time predictions.

You also get wrist-based heart-rate monitoring, all-day activity tracking, stress scoring, and Body Battery energy insights, which give you a clear picture of how ready you are to train.

Battery life remains one of its biggest strengths. The Forerunner 55 lasts up to two weeks in smartwatch mode and around 20 hours with GPS enabled, comfortably covering everything from morning jogs to weekend-long runs.

Add in lightweight construction, 5 ATM water resistance, and support for sports profiles like HIIT, yoga, and pool swimming, and you’ve got a small, capable multisport companion that still feels distinctly “Garmin” despite the affordable price tag.