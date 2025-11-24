Currys has a massive Black Friday Garmin sale – and you can save up to £220 on the latest Fenix

Currys decided to go all out with its Black Friday sale, especially on cheap Garmins. The electrical retailer currently has 65 Garmin watches in stock, with around 50 on offer for Black Friday. Of course, not all deals are mind-blowing, but there are quite a few that are worth your attention (and, potentially, your hard-earned money).

Shop all Garmin deals in Currys' Black Friday sale

The headliner is the Fenix 8 AMOLED deal, which knocks £220 off the asking price of what is Garmin's top-of-the-range wearable. It's a beast of an outdoor watch with long battery life, offline maps and all the smart features under the sun.

You can also save £100 on the Forerunner 255, a brilliant mid-range running watch, and £90 on the Instinct 3 AMOLED, the next best thing after the Fenix line. I collected these and a few more offers below. To see all the deals, click or tap the link above.

GARMIN Fenix 8 AMOLED (Slate Grey & Black, 47 mm)
Save £220
GARMIN Fenix 8 AMOLED (Slate Grey & Black, 47 mm): was £819 now £599 at Currys
Top-of-the-range rugged smartwatch for £220 less? Sign me up!

GARMIN Forerunner 255 (Tidal Blue, 46 mm)
Save £100
GARMIN Forerunner 255 (Tidal Blue, 46 mm): was £299 now £199 at Currys
Save 1/3 on this near-perfect mid-range running watch!

GARMIN Instinct 3 AMOLED (45 mm, Black with Black Silicone Band)
Save £90
GARMIN Instinct 3 AMOLED (45 mm, Black with Black Silicone Band): was £389 now £299 at Currys
£90 off the fan-favourite outdoor watch!

GARMIN Fenix 7 Pro Solar (Black, 47 mm)
Save £140
GARMIN Fenix 7 Pro Solar (Black, 47 mm): was £579 now £439 at Currys
Ultra-capable smartwatch sheds £140 of its RRP!

GARMIN Forerunner 165 (Black, 43 mm)
Save £50
GARMIN Forerunner 165 (Black, 43 mm): was £249 now £199 at Currys
Want something less intimidating? Try the Forerunner 165, now £50 cheaper.

GARMIN vivoactive 5 (Cream Gold & Ivory)
Save £60
GARMIN vivoactive 5 (Cream Gold & Ivory): was £229 now £169 at Currys
This dainty smartwatch looks good with a dress and can track your runs just as well as a Forerunner.

Currys Black Friday 2025: What you need to know

Currys’ Black Friday 2025 event is already underway, with the retailer once again turning the big shopping moment into a month-long tech sale.

Although the official Black Friday date is 28 November 2025, Currys kicked off its early deals in late October, with fresh discounts landing throughout November and more expected to drop during the week of Black Friday itself.

For Garmin fans, this is one of the best times of the year to upgrade. Big savings are appearing across Fenix, Forerunner and Vivoactive models, along with bundle offers on accessories. Currys also sweetens the deal with perks like free delivery on many items, flexible payment options, and the ability to reserve online and collect in-store.

