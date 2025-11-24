Currys has a massive Black Friday Garmin sale – and you can save up to £220 on the latest Fenix

Currys decided to go all out with its Black Friday sale, especially on cheap Garmins. The electrical retailer currently has 65 Garmin watches in stock, with around 50 on offer for Black Friday. Of course, not all deals are mind-blowing, but there are quite a few that are worth your attention (and, potentially, your hard-earned money).

Shop all Garmin deals in Currys' Black Friday sale

The headliner is the Fenix 8 AMOLED deal, which knocks £220 off the asking price of what is Garmin's top-of-the-range wearable. It's a beast of an outdoor watch with long battery life, offline maps and all the smart features under the sun.

You can also save £100 on the Forerunner 255, a brilliant mid-range running watch, and £90 on the Instinct 3 AMOLED, the next best thing after the Fenix line. I collected these and a few more offers below. To see all the deals, click or tap the link above.

But before I let you go any further, let me remind you that Currys have a price match guarantee. The retailer will match the price against any other UK retailer, online or in-store, for up to seven days after the purchase.

Currys Black Friday 2025: What you need to know

Currys’ Black Friday 2025 event is already underway, with the retailer once again turning the big shopping moment into a month-long tech sale.

Although the official Black Friday date is 28 November 2025, Currys kicked off its early deals in late October, with fresh discounts landing throughout November and more expected to drop during the week of Black Friday itself.

For Garmin fans, this is one of the best times of the year to upgrade. Big savings are appearing across Fenix, Forerunner and Vivoactive models, along with bundle offers on accessories. Currys also sweetens the deal with perks like free delivery on many items, flexible payment options, and the ability to reserve online and collect in-store.