Currys has a massive Black Friday Garmin sale – and you can save up to £220 on the latest Fenix
The electrical retailer has around 60 Garmin watches on offer
Currys decided to go all out with its Black Friday sale, especially on cheap Garmins. The electrical retailer currently has 65 Garmin watches in stock, with around 50 on offer for Black Friday. Of course, not all deals are mind-blowing, but there are quite a few that are worth your attention (and, potentially, your hard-earned money).
Shop all Garmin deals in Currys' Black Friday sale
The headliner is the Fenix 8 AMOLED deal, which knocks £220 off the asking price of what is Garmin's top-of-the-range wearable. It's a beast of an outdoor watch with long battery life, offline maps and all the smart features under the sun.
You can also save £100 on the Forerunner 255, a brilliant mid-range running watch, and £90 on the Instinct 3 AMOLED, the next best thing after the Fenix line. I collected these and a few more offers below. To see all the deals, click or tap the link above.
But before I let you go any further, let me remind you that Currys have a price match guarantee. The retailer will match the price against any other UK retailer, online or in-store, for up to seven days after the purchase.
Read moreRead less▼
Top-of-the-range rugged smartwatch for £220 less? Sign me up!
Read moreRead less▼
Save 1/3 on this near-perfect mid-range running watch!
Read moreRead less▼
£90 off the fan-favourite outdoor watch!
Read moreRead less▼
Ultra-capable smartwatch sheds £140 of its RRP!
Read moreRead less▼
Want something less intimidating? Try the Forerunner 165, now £50 cheaper.
Read moreRead less▼
This dainty smartwatch looks good with a dress and can track your runs just as well as a Forerunner.
Currys Black Friday 2025: What you need to know
Currys’ Black Friday 2025 event is already underway, with the retailer once again turning the big shopping moment into a month-long tech sale.
Although the official Black Friday date is 28 November 2025, Currys kicked off its early deals in late October, with fresh discounts landing throughout November and more expected to drop during the week of Black Friday itself.
For Garmin fans, this is one of the best times of the year to upgrade. Big savings are appearing across Fenix, Forerunner and Vivoactive models, along with bundle offers on accessories. Currys also sweetens the deal with perks like free delivery on many items, flexible payment options, and the ability to reserve online and collect in-store.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.