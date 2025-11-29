Fitbit's fan-favourite fitness tracker slides to its lowest ever price in Black Friday’s big rush

Who doesn't like a cheap Fitbit deal? If the popularity of the articles we put out on the subject is anything to go by, a lot of people do. We've been covering offers on the popular fitness tracker all month, and I'm happy to report it just hit the lowest price I've ever seen: it costs only £88 at Amazon right now!

Full disclosure, it's only 20p cheaper than it was before Black Friday, so if you've recently bought a Charge 6, no need to panic. If you've been holding out for a lower price, now feels like the right moment to act.

Would it get any cheaper for Cyber Monday? I doubt it, but even if it does, you can return yours to Amazon within 30 days of receiving delivery, and reorder the tracker for less. Simple!

The Fitbit Charge 6 remains one of the most capable compact fitness trackers around, packing an impressive amount of technology into a slim, lightweight band. It utilises Google's latest heart-rate algorithm, which offers noticeably improved accuracy for steady-state sessions and high-intensity intervals alike.

You also get built-in GPS, meaning you can track runs, rides and walks without your phone, and the tracker now integrates tightly with Google Maps for turn-by-turn directions on your wrist. Everyday activity tracking is as comprehensive as ever, covering steps, Active Zone Minutes, sleep stages, stress management and automatic exercise detection.

A bright AMOLED touchscreen makes the Charge 6 easy to read outdoors, and the addition of YouTube Music and Google Wallet support gives it a more smartwatch-like feel. Despite all this, battery life still stretches to around a week depending on usage. It’s a versatile, well-rounded tracker that punches far above its price.