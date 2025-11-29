Fitbit's fan-favourite fitness tracker slides to its lowest ever price in Black Friday’s big rush
Charge 6 is selling for only £88
Who doesn't like a cheap Fitbit deal? If the popularity of the articles we put out on the subject is anything to go by, a lot of people do. We've been covering offers on the popular fitness tracker all month, and I'm happy to report it just hit the lowest price I've ever seen: it costs only £88 at Amazon right now!
Shop all fitness tracker deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale
Full disclosure, it's only 20p cheaper than it was before Black Friday, so if you've recently bought a Charge 6, no need to panic. If you've been holding out for a lower price, now feels like the right moment to act.
Would it get any cheaper for Cyber Monday? I doubt it, but even if it does, you can return yours to Amazon within 30 days of receiving delivery, and reorder the tracker for less. Simple!
A slim, week-long battery fitness tracker with surprisingly accurate heart-rate data, built-in GPS and handy Google smarts packed into a tiny, gym-friendly design.
The Fitbit Charge 6 remains one of the most capable compact fitness trackers around, packing an impressive amount of technology into a slim, lightweight band. It utilises Google's latest heart-rate algorithm, which offers noticeably improved accuracy for steady-state sessions and high-intensity intervals alike.
You also get built-in GPS, meaning you can track runs, rides and walks without your phone, and the tracker now integrates tightly with Google Maps for turn-by-turn directions on your wrist. Everyday activity tracking is as comprehensive as ever, covering steps, Active Zone Minutes, sleep stages, stress management and automatic exercise detection.
A bright AMOLED touchscreen makes the Charge 6 easy to read outdoors, and the addition of YouTube Music and Google Wallet support gives it a more smartwatch-like feel. Despite all this, battery life still stretches to around a week depending on usage. It’s a versatile, well-rounded tracker that punches far above its price.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
