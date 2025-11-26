This Garmin fitness watch undercuts Apple and Samsung for battery life – and it’s almost half price for Black Friday

If your smartwatch keeps dying halfway through the week - or worse, halfway through a long run - this Black Friday deal is going to look very tempting. That constant low-battery warning gets old fast, especially if you’re trying to actually track your training properly.

That’s where the Garmin Vívoactive 5 comes in. While it might be over two years old, this smartwatch is designed to go the distance, with up to 11 days of battery life, a bright AMOLED display, and robust fitness and health tracking that easily rivals that of more expensive Apple and Samsung watches.

Right now, the Garmin Vívoactive 5 GPS Smartwatch (41mm, Black) is down from £259.99 to £149 at Amazon - that’s a whopping 43% saving, and it's the best price I’ve ever seen for this watch (so far).

In fact, it's the biggest discount Amazon has on any Garmin watches currently in its Black Friday sale!

Save £110.99 Garmin Vívoactive 5: was £259.99 now £149 at Amazon The Vívoactive 5 is a sleek GPS smartwatch with a sharp AMOLED touchscreen, up to 11 days of battery life, and 30+ built-in sport apps, including options tailored for wheelchair users. You get built-in GPS, sleep tracking, Body Battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, and guided meditation sessions, plus women’s health tracking

The features that make the VivoActive 5 worth your attention include its AMOLED screen, which keeps it looking premium on the wrist, as well as its impressive battery life, which means you’re not constantly hunting for a charger. Plus, the detailed health features go way beyond just counting steps.

All of that for just £149 is excellent value if you want a watch that feels more like a serious fitness device than a flashy gadget. So, if you’re thinking about upgrading your fitness tracker for the new year, this pretty epic Black Friday deal makes the Vívoactive 5 a mean contender.

Not your cup of tea? Check out T3's best Garmin deals roundup with yet more offers on the brand's wearables, from Forerunners to Fenixes and beyond. Case in point, the Fenix 8 sells for only £769 right now – that's £131 off RRP!