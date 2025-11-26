Can you buy a Rolex in the Black Friday sale? Yes – and you'll save thousands

There are huge savings to be had on Rolex watches – and a couple of cheaper alternatives as well

With Black Friday now just days away – and the Black Friday sales taking place all throughout November – you'd be forgiven for feeling slightly fatigued. Still, with discounts getting better by the day, there's no time like the present to snap up a bargain.

As T3's resident horological enthusiast, I'm often asked if you can buy a Rolex in the Black Friday sales. The answer is yes – with the small caveat that you'll need to buy pre-owned, rather than new stuff.

Rolex Daytona 140058
Rolex Daytona 140058: was £22,950 now £21,950 at Chisholm Hunter
The hardest Rolex to pick up, now with £1,000 off.

Affordable alternative: Seiko Prospex Speedtimer £379

Rolex DayDate
Rolex DayDate: was £24,950 now £19,950 at Chisholm Hunter
Save £5,000 on a stealthy, high-class Rolex.

Affordable alternative: Citizen Tsuyosa £147.05

Rolex Milgauss 116400
Rolex Milgauss 116400: was £12,950 now £10,950 at Chisholm Hunter
The unsung hero of the Rolex archive.

Affordable alternative: Timex Expedition Scout £40.69

Rolex Datejust II 116334
Rolex Datejust II 116334: was £10,950 now £9,950 at Chisholm Hunter
Save £1,000 on this office-ready Rolex.

Affordable alternative: Seiko Presage Cocktail Time £320

Rolex Explorer
Rolex Explorer: was £8,950 now £7,950 at Chisholm Hunter
Save £1,000 on this quietly beloved Rolex model.

Affordable alternative: Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz £301

Does Rolex do Black Friday?

If you're hoping to buy a brand new Rolex in the Black Friday sale, you're sadly out of luck. The brand sells through a network of authorised dealers, which are notoriously tough to buy through. Popular models can endure years-long wait times, and many will require additional spend to qualify you to purchase.

Fortunately, there is a thriving secondary market for Rolex watches, and those dealers often discount their stock at this time of year. All of the models listed above are pre-owned, but offer savings that extend into multiple thousands.

Is it worth buying a Rolex in 2025?

While many will talk about Rolex watches in terms of investment value, I'm not going to do that as watches will rarely make sound long-term investments. Even Rolex models – which have appreciated massively over the last few years – have proven their prices to be volatile at best.

Still, investment isn't the only reason to buy a watch. Rolex makes fantastic timepieces that are instantly recognisable, even to non-watch lovers. Its designs aren't always the most adventurous, but many will see that as a positive, not a negative.

Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

