Can you buy a Rolex in the Black Friday sale? Yes – and you'll save thousands

With Black Friday now just days away – and the Black Friday sales taking place all throughout November – you'd be forgiven for feeling slightly fatigued. Still, with discounts getting better by the day, there's no time like the present to snap up a bargain.

As T3's resident horological enthusiast, I'm often asked if you can buy a Rolex in the Black Friday sales. The answer is yes – with the small caveat that you'll need to buy pre-owned, rather than new stuff.

Still, if that appeals to you, there's no better time to get involved. Discounts worth thousands are currently going live, allowing you to pick up the watch of your dreams without busting the bank.

Does Rolex do Black Friday?

If you're hoping to buy a brand new Rolex in the Black Friday sale, you're sadly out of luck. The brand sells through a network of authorised dealers, which are notoriously tough to buy through. Popular models can endure years-long wait times, and many will require additional spend to qualify you to purchase.

Fortunately, there is a thriving secondary market for Rolex watches, and those dealers often discount their stock at this time of year. All of the models listed above are pre-owned, but offer savings that extend into multiple thousands.

Is it worth buying a Rolex in 2025?

While many will talk about Rolex watches in terms of investment value, I'm not going to do that as watches will rarely make sound long-term investments. Even Rolex models – which have appreciated massively over the last few years – have proven their prices to be volatile at best.

Still, investment isn't the only reason to buy a watch. Rolex makes fantastic timepieces that are instantly recognisable, even to non-watch lovers. Its designs aren't always the most adventurous, but many will see that as a positive, not a negative.