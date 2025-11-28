Whoop’s most powerful wearable which tracks blood pressure and ECG has crashed to its lowest price

If you’re after a fitness tracker, but want something more subtle than a smartwatch, then a Whoop may be a better option. Currently, the Whoop MG with Life membership is at its lowest price for Black Friday so, if you’ve wanted one for a while, take this as a sign that the stars have aligned.

With this 12-month Life tier membership, the Whoop MG can monitor advanced metrics, like blood pressure levels and ECG, making it ideal for those who want a deeper understanding of their health. Alongside this, it can also track Healthspan (your ‘Whoop age’), Pace of Ageing, as well as all the normal Whoop metrics, such as stress, sleep, strain, skin temperature and specific exercises. Its battery life is also solid, lasting around two weeks.

Whoop MG Life (12 month membership): was £349 now £289 at Amazon This sophisticated and screenless fitness tracker offers a wide array of health metrics, focusing entirely on data collection and analysis through its app, tracking sleep, recovery, and strain with precision. It’s lightweight, durable, and features personalised coaching, making it perfect for optimising your fitness routine.