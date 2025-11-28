Whoop’s most powerful wearable which tracks blood pressure and ECG has crashed to its lowest price
If you’re after a fitness tracker, but want something more subtle than a smartwatch, then a Whoop may be a better option. Currently, the Whoop MG with Life membership is at its lowest price for Black Friday so, if you’ve wanted one for a while, take this as a sign that the stars have aligned.
With this 12-month Life tier membership, the Whoop MG can monitor advanced metrics, like blood pressure levels and ECG, making it ideal for those who want a deeper understanding of their health. Alongside this, it can also track Healthspan (your ‘Whoop age’), Pace of Ageing, as well as all the normal Whoop metrics, such as stress, sleep, strain, skin temperature and specific exercises. Its battery life is also solid, lasting around two weeks.
This sophisticated and screenless fitness tracker offers a wide array of health metrics, focusing entirely on data collection and analysis through its app, tracking sleep, recovery, and strain with precision. It’s lightweight, durable, and features personalised coaching, making it perfect for optimising your fitness routine.
If you aren’t too fussed about ECG or blood pressure readings, then you may be better suited to the Whoop 5.0 Peak tier membership which is currently on offer for £189 at John Lewis for 12 months. This will give you access to everything the Whoop MG offers apart from blood pressure and ECG readings. It also comes with a standard SuperKnit band, whereas the MG comes with a SuperKnit Luxe band.
