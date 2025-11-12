WHOOP just gave every member access to lab-based health insights for free

WHOOP has taken a major step toward becoming a full-scale health platform.

The wearable brand has rolled out Advanced Labs Uploads, a new feature that lets all members worldwide upload their lab results directly into the WHOOP app, at no cost.

The update comes just weeks after WHOOP launched Advanced Labs in the US, an add-on subscription that offered clinician-reviewed bloodwork in partnership with Quest Diagnostics.

That service initially had a waitlist of more than 350,000 people, but this new feature ensures everyone, not just US users, can now access a version of the same experience.

Beyond performance tracking

While the paid Advanced Labs service remains limited to the US and includes in-person testing and professional review, Advanced Labs Uploads allows members anywhere in the world to integrate their own results (PDFs, screenshots, or lab reports) in any language with their 24/7 WHOOP data.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

This means users can see how key biomarkers such as vitamin D, cortisol, or cholesterol levels correlate with metrics like recovery, sleep, and strain.

WHOOP’s built-in AI Coach then provides personalised, "science-based" feedback to help members interpret trends and make adjustments to their routines, though this remains informational, not medical advice.

Toward a “health operating system”

WHOOP founder and CEO Will Ahmed described the update as “a step toward becoming a health operating system that helps our members live better and longer.”

By connecting traditional lab work with wearable data, WHOOP aims to bridge the gap between clinical health insights and everyday performance metrics, something rival platforms like Oura (see also: Oura Ring 4 review) and Apple Health have only begun to explore.

The feature is available now to all WHOOP members at no additional cost.

Advanced Labs Uploads are included with every WHOOP membership at no extra cost. WHOOP memberships start from £229 / $199 / €199 / AU$299 for the WHOOP 4.0 band with a 12-month subscription.