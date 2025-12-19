One of the best value fitness trackers for monitoring heart rate has fallen to less than £100
The Fitbit Charge 6 is equipped with the brand's most accurate heart rate sensor
If you’re looking to purchase a fitness tracker to help you train smarter and keep track of your overall health, then you’ll want one with an accurate heart rate sensor. The Fitbit Charge 6 is actually equipped with the brand’s most accurate heart rate sensor to date, and it’s currently less than £100, making it seriously great value for anyone looking for reliable health tracking without the premium price tag.
The Charge 6 offers more than your regular fitness tracker though, as it’s also packed with smartwatch features – including built-in GPS, contactless payment, YouTube Music and other Google apps, making it a versatile all-rounder.
The Charge 6 is a superb little health and fitness tracker, with advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts and built-in GPS. It also has Google apps, including Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet.
Fitness and health tracking-wise, the Charge 6 offers 40+ workout modes, and can monitor ECG levels, VO2 max, stress, sleep, and more. There’s also Google Maps for turn-by-turn directions, and it’s even waterproof up to 50 metres, so it'll be safe during any water-based activities.
We've always thought the Charge 6 was priced very reasonably, but the fact you can now get all of this for less than £100 makes it an absolute steal. Plus, there's still enough time for it to be delivered in time for Christmas. Grab it while you can.
