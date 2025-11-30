I test fitness trackers – and my favourite affordable tracker just became a steal in the Cyber Monday sale

The wearable market is brimming with affordable fitness trackers, making it hard to know what's worth it and what isn't. As T3's Active Writer, I've tested a lot of affordable models, and my favourite has just been given the Cyber Monday treatment.

The watch I'm speaking of is the Bip 6 from Amazfit, which Amazon has just slashed to £62.49 – an absolute bargain.

The Bip 6 has plenty of features you’d find on a full-fledged Garmin or Fitbit, including built-in GPS, a vibrant 2000-nit AMOLED display, and even downloadable maps with turn-by-turn navigation – a capability usually reserved for Garmin’s higher-end models.

Amazfit Bip 6: was £69.99 now £62.49 at Amazon With 140 workout modes, offline maps, built-in music storage, GPS and the ability to respond to texts straight to your wrist, the Amazfit Bip 6 is a very capable wearable for those looking for feature-rich smartwatch at a low price.

It comes with plenty of health and wellness tracking features too, including sleep, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress, blood oxygen levels, and both physical and mental fatigue (Readiness Score). Plus, you’ll find over 140 workout modes (including Hyrox) and, thanks to its 5ATM water rating, you won’t need to worry about sweat, rain, or water affecting your watch’s performance.

Battery life is also very solid, lasting up to 14 days. You can also upload music to the Bip 6, so that you can listen to your tunes offline, as well as receive calls and texts straight to your wrist. The only things you can’t do are directly take calls (as there’s no built-in mic) or make payments, but you can respond to texts. All in all, it’s a great package for a very small price.