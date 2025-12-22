Garmin’s best value running watch just hit its lowest price yet
Looking for a last-minute Christmas gift? Well, it's a little too late, isn't it? I guess, if the lucky recipient is you, it's okay if your present arrives a few days after Christmas. I would certainly wait for this Forerunner 570 offer – the cheapest that watch has ever been!
The Garmin Forerunner 570 sits in a sweet spot in the brand’s running lineup, offering serious training depth without straying into full multisport-watch pricing. Designed primarily for runners who want structure, insight and reliability, it delivers many of Garmin’s flagship performance features in a lighter, more approachable package.
Garmin’s Forerunner 570 packs multi-band GPS, adaptive training plans, advanced recovery insights and smartwatch features into a lightweight running watch. At £409, it offers flagship-level performance metrics at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for Garmin’s latest mid-range model.
At its core is multi-band GPS with SatIQ, which intelligently switches between satellite modes to balance accuracy and battery life. In practice, that means clean, reliable tracking in cities, tree cover and on exposed trails without you needing to tweak settings. Battery life stretches to around two weeks in smartwatch mode and comfortably covers long training weeks with regular GPS use.
The Forerunner 570 pairs Garmin’s Elevate heart rate sensor with advanced training metrics, including VO2 max, training load, recovery time and race time predictions.
Daily suggested workouts adapt automatically based on performance, recovery and upcoming races, making the watch feel more like a coach than a tracker. Garmin’s Morning Report and Training Readiness features add useful context, showing how sleep, stress and recovery affect your ability to train on any given day.
Beyond running, the watch supports a wide range of activity profiles, from cycling and swimming to gym workouts and yoga. It also includes full smartwatch features such as notifications, Garmin Pay, music storage and safety tracking.
At £409, the Forerunner 570 becomes a compelling alternative to higher-priced models, delivering serious training intelligence without unnecessary complexity.
