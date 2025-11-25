H Samuel has launched their Black Friday Garmin sale with savings up to £370

Cheap Garmins aren’t easy to come by, although H Samuel could’ve fooled us, as they’ve just dropped their Black Friday Garmin sale, with savings of up to £370.

Shop the H Samuel Black Friday Garmin sale

Plenty of top models have been marked down, including the latest Fenix 8, Instinct 3, as well as fan-favourites, such as the Instinct 2 Solar. Over 30 models have had their prices slashed, so whether you’re looking for a wearable to improve your fitness performance, stay more on top of your health and wellbeing, or support your outdoor adventures, there’s something in the H Samuel sale.

Below are our five favourite deals you can pick up in the sale, but make sure to visit the H Samuel website yourself, as there are so many more offers to choose from.

H Samuel Garmin sale

Garmin Venu 2S: was £349.99 now £184 at H Samuel Garmin's Venu 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch loaded with features designed to enhance both your workouts and recovery. With a vibrant AMOLED display, offline music support, and impressive battery life, it's built to keep up with your active lifestyle. Plus, it even offers workout animations right on your wrist.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition: was £739.99 now £369.99 at H Samuel Save a whopping £370 in this early Black Friday deal on Garmin's premium Epix Pro multisport watch. The 47mm version is a great all-round size, comfortable on the wrist, but still with a big, bright AMOLED display and a heap of pro-level training tools.

Garmin Fenix E (47 mm, AMOLED): was £694.99 now £439.99 at H Samuel The Fenix E is the most affordable Fenix 8 version, but until now, it still meant you had to pay top dollar for it. Not anymore! The Fenix E is an excellent option for those who like their wrist wearables to be as current as possible. And yes, you get almost all the features of the top-of-the-line Fenix 8!

Garmin Lily 2: was £299.99 now £244.99 at H Samuel This ultra-stylish and female-focused smartwatch features heart rate, sleep and stress tracking, women's health monitoring, connected GPS and up to 5 days of battery life. It's a great option for smaller wrists and a bargain at this price – especially since it's even cheaper than Garmin's own offer.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was £299.99 now £254 at H Samuel The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar offers solar charging, providing near unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode with enough sunlight. Its high-resolution monochrome display is protected by a tough, 10ATM-rated case, making it water-resistant up to 100 meters. With GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for accurate navigation, plus heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, and Body Battery energy tracking, this watch has everything you need