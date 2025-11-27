Oura’s smart ring with ‘smart sensing technology’ has fallen to its cheapest price in multiple colourways

If you aren’t a fan of bulky fitness trackers, yet still want to get comprehensive insights into your health, a smart ring may be – excuse the pun – a smarter option. Oura Ring is renowned as 'the best of the best' in the world of smart rings, and their latest model has just hit its lowest price for Black Friday.

Amazon has reduced the Oura Ring 4 to just £249 in both silver and black, saving you £100 off. Other colourways, like gold and rose gold, also have over £100 off, but are still a little pricer. Either way, whatever colour you prefer, it’s been discounted in some capacity.

The Oura Ring 4 is the only Oura ring that uses smart sensing technology which leads to more accurate sleep, recovery and stress tracking, and its battery life has been boosted to 8 days on a single charge.

Oura Ring 4: was £349 now £249 at Amazon If you’ve been thinking about switching to a smart ring, the Oura Ring 4 should be at the top of your list. Not all colourways are the same price, so make sure you check before you add it to your basket!

It’s design has also been improved; made from titanium its sleek and super lightweight, making it feel like a natural part of your attire, rather than an add on.

We’re not sure how long Amazon will be running this deal, it may be till the end of Black Friday or they may extend it for Christmas – who knows! All we do know is if it’s something you’ve been looking to purchase for a while, then this is a fantastic that it’s going for.