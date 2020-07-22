Best make-up brushes 2020: highlight eyes, sculpt cheekbones and add some shadow to your face

Your makeup application is only as flawless as the tools you use to sweep, swirl, and blend it in place. Whether creating smouldering eyes or smoothing on foundation, the right make-up brush can transform the way that a product performs on your skin.

Even the best make-up artist is nothing without their tools. While foundation, primer and powder all play their part, if applied incorrectly, they’ll only look flat, flaky, patchy or cakey on the skin. Here’s our guide to the best brushes to keep you well covered.

The 7 best make-up brushes you can buy today:

(Image credit: Morphe)

1. Morphe M439 Deluxe Buffer Brush The best makeup brush – a great all-rounder Reasons to buy + Affordable + Chunky and solid Reasons to avoid - Not as soft on the skin as other brushes - Difficult when cleaning it to remove all traces of make-up Today's Best Deals £17 View at Feelunique (UK)

Used correctly, make-up brushes should help you achieve a flawless finish. And with that, you most certainly need a buffer brush in your kit. Morphe is known in the business for its make-up brushes and this surprisingly affordable product remains a best-seller. Why? Well, it does everything it is designed to do by buffing powder into the skin and helping blend it into your foundation lines. The brush has a good grip to it, making it easier for you to pick up a good amount of the product and distribute it evenly over the face, to make it look as natural as possible.

(Image credit: Artis)

2. Artis Elite Black 3 Brush Set The go-to-brushes for pure indulgence Reasons to buy + Very luxurious + Looks sleek and stylish on your make-up counter Reasons to avoid - Expensive Buy from Artiis for £86.50

A good make-up brush doesn’t have to look stylish but it certainly helps. And once you’ve got your hands on these sleek, Instagram-worthy brushes, you won’t want to let go. Seriously! The three brush set – that can be used to apply your foundation, eye-make-up and blusher – contain oval heads made with thousands of fibres for a seamless application. Unlike other brushes, the super soft bristles only pick up the bare minimum of product, helping blend it onto the skin with an almost air-brushed finish.

(Image credit: Lilly England)

3. Lily England Marble Brush Set The perfect selection to cover all bases Reasons to buy + Comes with brush holder pot + Vegan and cruelty-free brushes Reasons to avoid - Tiny bit of shedding on one of the larger brushes Today's Best Deals £22.99 View at Amazon

Marble and rose gold; a perfect combination. And if you are a clean freak, and like to keep your make-up in immaculate condition, this product comes with a gorgeous leather-effect white box that provides the perfect container to keep them upright in. For a very inexpensive set, every type of brush is covered here and the quality of each simply luxurious and soft against the skin. Only the largest one shed a tiny bit as I used it to apply foundation but that was most likely because I pressed too hard as it didn’t happen again. The powder brush picked up the product easily and if you are someone who is fairly new to applying make-up, the contour brush is the perfect fit to help provide a dab of bronzer under the cheek bone. The fact it is also animal-friendly is a huge bonus.

(Image credit: Chantecille)

4. Chantecaille Kabuki Brush Cute and compact – ideal for travel! Reasons to buy + Gorgeous zebra print + Very small so good for the hand-bag Reasons to avoid - Expensive Today's Best Deals £34 View at Harvey Nichols & Co Ltd

Chantecaille is somewhat of an A-list brand when it comes to make-up, so you would expect its brushes to blend in just as nicely. What sets this brush apart from others is not just its cute zebra pattern but the fact it is dome-sized and chunky enabling it to sweep powder and blusher across the face in one go, rather than have to criss-cross it numerous times. The shape of the product also means it can sit solidly on your make-up counter.

(Image credit: Celebrity Brushes)

5. Celebrity Brushes Luxe Brush Collection - Full Set Best bargain buy Reasons to buy + Affordable + Designed by a make-up artist Reasons to avoid - Slim handle so grip not as strong as others Buy the Luxe Brush Collection from Celebrity Brushes for £34.99

With 130 sets of the luxe set being sold a day, the creative pair behind the new brand have every reason to blush. For make-up artist Harry Derbidge – and his fiancé Dean Rowland, used lockdown to push out their new line of make-up brushes which have become an instant success. The set of 11 different brushes covers all bases - Harry has used his make-up experience to create a line of professional but affordable makeup brushes. They are quite slim to hold so you need a stronger grip if going in for a more defined look.

(Image credit: Brushworks)

6. Brushworks Multi-tasking Brush A great brush if you are in a hurry Reasons to buy + Affordable + Always in stock Reasons to avoid - Not aesthetically pleasing - Cheap packaging Today's Best Deals £4.79 View at Amazon

For those days when you are in a rush and just want to ensure all your face base is nicely blended in and no chalky streaks are left, reach for brushworks. An excellent brush for the price and the dome shape lets it buff products well together, rather than a flat one which can create sharp edges. Good for carrying in your bag if you need a quick touch-up.

(Image credit: Trinny London)

7. Trinny London T-Kit The perfect brush to impress your friends Reasons to buy + Portable and stackable + Very good on the eye Reasons to avoid - The magnetic rings that hold the three brushes together can sometimes get unstuck Buy from Trinny London for £28

Trinny London has built up an amazing reputation and this brush – three stacked within each other – compliments the brand perfectly. Not only does it look sleek and stylish, but it incorporates three brushes in one, with each cleverly designed to fit into one another, making the product extremely portable and ideal for travelling. The brushes are so soft on the skin and come in a great shape to help you get to the more defined areas of your face, such as the lips and eyebrows.

Liked this?