Best hats for men 2019: ace all-season style with these trendy titfers

Hats on men can be… tricky. But think back, past the awkward phase of Redditors in fedoras, to the glory days of Sinatra, Grant and Jones (Indiana, that is), and you might well be inspired to give them a shot. As well you should.

Between classic Panamas and designer snapbacks, caps in premium cashmere and luxurious beanies, the best hats for men come in more styles than you might first have thought, and we’ve got them right here.

The first step to knowing what hats will suit you is knowing your face shape, and this nifty tool from Philadelphia fine hat purveyors Goorin Bros is a good place to start, with tips for round, square, oblong and diamond-faced gents.

As well as all that though, figure out where your chosen hat will fit into your wardrobe and lifestyle.

The perfect Panama, like our first choice hat from Borsalino, goes almost anywhere, making a great match for summer formal events, holidays and anywhere else you might conceivably have to board a fancy boat.

For the perfect casual hat, baseball is where it’s at. Try the Loro Piana Storm System Baby Cashmere Baseball Cap for off-duty style with a bit of a luxurious twist.

1. Borsalino Grosgrain-Trimmed Straw Panama Hat The classic Panama par excellence, with sun protection and style to spare Specifications Best for: Classic style Type: Panama Material: Straw, grosgrain Sizes: One size Reasons to buy + High quality weave + Comfortable internal browband Today's Best Deals $355 View at Mr Porter US & CA

A white Panama with a black band is about as traditional as it gets, so if you’re thinking of heading down South America way with your headwear, this is the route to take.

Spectacular with summer suiting, or to elevate pretty much any casual outfit, this version from Borsalino is finished to perfection with a neat tight weave, grosgrain ribbon trim and a flourish of subtle branding. The internal browband keeps it comfortable for long wear, and the large brim doubles up as dapper sun protection.

2. MCQ Alexander McQueen Triangle Logo Cotton Snapback Cap Strike a pose in this high-end snapback Specifications Best for: Contemporary Type: Snapback Material: Cotton Sizes: One size Reasons to buy + Smart statement hat + Monochrome keeps things grown-up Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If a traditional baseball cap has you feeling a little like an extra on a PGA tour, the wide, flat brim of a snapback might be just up your street, and they don’t come much more fashiony than an Alexander McQueen snapback.

Forget the brightly coloured Fresh Prince options: this one keeps things thoroughly grown-up in all black, with just the right amount of detail courtesy of the contrast-stitched triangle logo. This is one that makes a statement, but keeps things well within the realms of respectability.

3. Loro Piana Storm System Baby Cashmere Baseball Cap Baseball meets baby cashmere for the luxest casual hat imaginable Specifications Best for: Year-round Type: Baseball Material: Cashmere Sizes: One size Reasons to buy + Tactile luxury cashmere + Smart weatherproofing Today's Best Deals $395 View at Mr Porter US & CA

If you’re looking for a serious upgrade to the Yankees cap of your youth, you’ve found it. This Loro Piana baseball cap is made with outrageously smooth baby cashmere for a tactile detail that’ll top off any basic off-duty outfit nicely.

But it’s not quite as high-maintenance as it sounds – the hat’s been coated with a patented Storm System treatment, so while there’s nothing to stop it blowing off your head in a force 9, it is waterproof and wind-resistant to keep your head toasty in winter weather.

4. Goorin Bros Mesh Trucker Baseball Cap A high-end trucker hat for hazy summer days Specifications Best for: Statement Type: Trucker Material: Cotton, polyester Sizes: One size Reasons to buy + Casual statement hat + Breathable mesh for hot weather Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We gave a shout-out to Goorin Bros in our intro, and with good reason: they really know their way around a hat. These trucker hats are among their most popular designs, thanks in part, we suspect, to their technically correct but undeniably cheeky embroidered patches, which range from depictions of beavers to roosters to (ahem) asses.

If you’re a big fan of the breathable mesh back that makes trucker hats so comfy in the summertime, but still get uncontrollable flashbacks to the VonDutch days, consider these tongue-in-cheek hats as a high-end alternative.

5. Lock & Co Hatters Oslo Mélange Wool And Alpaca-Blend Tweed Flat Cap Look like Marcus Mumford’s better-dressed brother in this spiffing flat cap Specifications Best for: Cold weather Type: Flat cap Material: Wool, alpaca Sizes: One size Reasons to buy + Integrated ear flaps for cold weather

Our best winter hat for men, and one that looks great on most face shapes, is the flat cap, but avoiding being mistaken for a cast member from Last of the Summer Wine is a fine art.

Luckily, this cap from Lock & Co Hatters looks impossibly swish in its low-key navy tweed, and has an unmistakably high-end feel thanks to a premium wool and alpaca blend, fully lined with an internal satin browband. And for when the weather gets really frightful, there are cosy fleece ear flaps.

6. Brixton Messer Fedora Hat Our best for glamour on a budget Specifications Best for: Cold-weather classic Type: Fedora Material: Wool Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Reasons to buy + 100% wool, but inexpensive + Great choice of colours Today's Best Deals $53.95 View at Amazon 352 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Fedoras can be especially tricky territory, but you’d have to try pretty hard to fall anywhere short of old-school glamour in this Brixton version, which takes all the guesswork out of looking dapper.

This 100% wool fedora is worlds away from the oft-memed pinstriped version, with a flattering wide brim and narrow belt-style band, and the range of colours is great too, offering options to flatter all skin-tones from light tan to blueish grey to olive.

7. Gucci Ribbed Wool Beanie For haute couture attention to detail in a casual package Specifications Best for: Casual Type: Beanie Material: Wool, grosgrain Sizes: S, M, L Reasons to buy + Premium wool construction + Subtle branding Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There are many types of beanie, from the Steve Zissou to the Jimbo Jones, but for us, nothing beats a Gucci beanie. This wool hat from the iconic Italian design house is aptly elegant and luxurious, superbly pared-back in its design, but soft to the touch and beautifully put together.

The ribbed turn-up cuff not only keeps the pull-on hat where it should be – no uncomfortable slippage – it, plus the telltale grosgrain detailing, adds just the right amount of interest to an otherwise simple hat accessory. A great one for winter weekend dressing.