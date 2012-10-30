Android 4.2 Jelly Bean Update: Best features in pictures

By Michael Sawh
Android 4.2 Jelly Bean: Photo Sphere
Android 4.1 Jelly Bean introduced the sweeping panoramic shot and now 4.2 takes things further enabling you to capture a 360 degree photo capturing the entire scene which you can upload onto Google Maps and share on Google+. It will be like your very own Street View.
Android 4.2 Jelly Bean: Daydream
Perhaps not the most useful of features but nonetheless quite cool, when your Android 4.2 device is idle the screen will fill up with the latest pictures from your photo album and daily news. If you dock your device at work, just be wary of the pictures that could end up getting a very public showing.
Android 4.2 Jelly Bean: Gesture typing
Bringing Swype-like functionality to virtual typing, the smarter keyboard means you can glide around the letters without lifting your finger off the screen to increase your message-writing speed. Spaces are automatically added and now Google has improved predictive text and on board dictionaries.
Android 4.2 Jelly Bean: Multiple users
If your Nexus or Android device is shared, 4.2 Jelly Bean now allows support for multiple users to set up profiles and have their own homescreens and apps folders and switching between profiles will not require having to log in and out between them.
Android 4.2 Jelly Bean: Google Now
The intelligent information system that can be access from swiping up from the home button has been upgraded to include more cards which include finding out real-time flight information, reminders for events that you have purchased tickets for and even the most popular places to take a memorable photo nearby. Other new Google Now features include more integrated support for email and calendars so you now add events in a Siri-like manner.
Android 4.2 Jelly Bean: Wireless display
Liberating content from Android 4.2 Jelly Bean devices to bigger high definition TV surroundings, you can view films, videos and pictures mirroring the content with the help of a wireless display adaptor that connects to your telly via HDMI.