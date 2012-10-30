Android 4.2 Jelly Bean Update: Best features in pictures

Previous Next 5/6

Android 4.2 Jelly Bean: Google Now

The intelligent information system that can be access from swiping up from the home button has been upgraded to include more cards which include finding out real-time flight information, reminders for events that you have purchased tickets for and even the most popular places to take a memorable photo nearby. Other new Google Now features include more integrated support for email and calendars so you now add events in a Siri-like manner.