Sony's 'Perfect for PS5' 4K TV is £400 off in this early Black Friday deal!

The Sony X90J 4K TV is a bargain right now, and is all geared up for the PS5's best new graphical features

One of the best mid-range TVs on the market right now is the Sony X90J, which delivers bright and bold HDR images, fantastic motion processing and upscaling of HD video, and a load of excellent gaming-ready features for next-gen consoles. And right now you can get it for £400 off, bringing the price down to £849 for the 50-inch model, or £899 for the 55-inch! We don't think you'll see any lower offer for this TV, even as part of the best Black Friday deals.

To get the prices above, you'll need to enter the code GDSAVE100 at checkout, and that offer lasts until November 1st 2021. And as an added bonus, you can claim £100 in PlayStation Store credit for a couple of great new games to enjoy on the TV – all in all, it's absolutely one of the best TV deals going right now.

The Sony X90J is a fantastic TV for this price, for TV, movies or games. It uses a direct backlight to delivery high brightness levels, with good local dimming for strong contrast – which is exactly what you need for great Dolby Vision HDR.

Sony's image processing has been top of the class for years, and means that fast motion in things like sport stays clear while still looking natural, and it's unmatched at the price for bringing out every drop of detail from 4K video, and at taking HD or even SD video and making it look higher resolution. Sony is also especially good at boosting SDR TV and movies so it looks closer to HDR, with more vibrant colours. As our full Sony X90J review says: "Its colour reproduction is just wonderful, with some clever processing techniques which allow images to look as good as can possibly be on an LED TV."

And for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners, it's even more tempting. This is part of Sony's 'Perfect for PlayStation' range, which means it supports 4K at 120Hz, has an impressively low latency rate, and will support the PS5's new Auto HDR Tone Mapping feature, which helps everything look more realistic.

It will also support VRR after an update soon, and already features Dolby Vision, so is great for Xbox too, since that console supports those features. All these features are why it's one of the best gaming TVs.

Sony XR-50X90J 50-inch 4K TV | Was £1,249 | Now £849 (with code) | Save £400 at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision
This excellent 4K TV delivers punchy Dolby Vision HDR and gorgeously detailed Ultra HD images. And it's equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, for 4K 120Hz gaming – and it's even part of Sony's 'Perfect for PlayStation' range, unlocking improved HDR performance from the PS5 compared to other TVs. To get the prices above, you'll need to enter the code GDSAVE100 at checkout, and that offer lasts until November 1st 2021.

