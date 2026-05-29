Sky's biggest free rival is now even better – every Freely TV and device just got an unexpected feature update

Quick Summary Freely has rolled out a feature update across multiple supporting TVs and streaming devices. It adds a couple of user experience improvements and should be available for your device now.

There has been considerable interest in Freely over the last 12 months, with new devices joining televisions in offering support for the UK's free TV service.

Indeed, both the Manhattan Aero 4K TV Streamer and Netgem Pleio have been in and out of stock regularly, as eager viewers snap them up as soon as they are available.

That's largely because the streaming platform is steadily becoming a viable alternative to the likes of Sky and Virgin Media, not least because it offers most of the UK's best TV channels with no monthly fees.

Latest Videos From

It's also very likely to be the country's de facto TV delivery service, with strong suggestions it'll replace Freeview in the 2030s.

And so it is welcome to see the Freely team adding extra features and functionality to the platform, with a new update rolling out now that brings a couple of neat tweaks to the user experience.

According to Cordbusters, the Freely version 1.21.43.4 started making its way onto supporting TVs and devices from Tuesday this week. If you haven't got it yet, make sure to check your settings for auto-updates.

Changes include a new option to interact with the "On Next" tile that appears on the right-hand side of the Freely Mini Guide during live TV streaming.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where it was purely informational before, you can now click on the tile to see several options. These include the ability to watch the movie or show straight away (if available on a supported streaming platform), add it to "My List", or browse for more episodes.

In addition, your "My List" collection can now include individual episodes, not just series.

The update also includes bug fixes and performance improvements, which are universal rather than device specific. You might also be served updates for your Freely-enabled tech from time to time, which are delivered by the manufacturers.