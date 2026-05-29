Sony's brand-new True RGB TVs already have a £500 discount – there's even a FREE 43-inch Bravia TV bonus thrown in for pre-orders! 

Earlier this week Sony unveiled its all-new flagship TV range, called True RGB, which is headed by the Bravia 9 II – which I got to see in person at an early preview.

The headline TV is already up for pre-order – as is its step-down and arguably more appealing for most people Bravia 7 II model – and I can confirm there's already a stellar discount deal.

See the Sony Bravia 9 II £500-off deal here

See the Sony Bravia 7 II £200-off deal here

Not only is there hundreds of pounds offered in this discount deal, however, there's also the potential to grab a FREE 43-inch Bravia 3, plus Sony's soundbar bundles can be nabbed with up to 50% off too.

Save £400 Sony Bravia 9 II 65-inch: was £3,499 now £3,099 at Sony UK The flagship starts at 65-inches in scale, followed by 75-, 85- and gigantic 115-inch models. Those larger-scale sets net the full £500 cashback deal. This is Sony's brightest ever consumer TV, but its real trick is in delivering bigger colour volume for smoother gradations and bolder palettes than ever before. It's very impressive.

Save £200 Sony Bravia 7 II 50-inch: was £1,899 now £1,699 at Sony UK Now, the step-down model I think is going to have greater appeal to more people. Sure, it's not quite as bright and doesn't have so many dimming zones. But it does have range – as it starts at 50-inches, per this £200 off deal. It's been very rare for premium sets to come in smaller scales in recent years, so this 50- and the 55-inch models in the range (which goes right up to 98-inches!) ought to be big sellers. Note, also, that the Bravia 7 II doesn't adopt the anti-glare matte screen of the Bravia 9 II, which many prefer for the potential heightened contrast in image output.

While those deals above are decent in terms of raw cashback, it's the other part of this mega-deal that only furthers the appeal. A free 43-inch Bravia 3 isn't something to turn your nose up at. No, it's not the greatest telly in Sony's range, but could be ideal for a second room – or kids' bedroom.

Beyond that, it's actually the soundbar and surround system discount that I think is the best part of this deal. If. you're looking to go all-out, then I tested Sony's latest Bravia Theatre Trio system and it's absolutely stupendous. But very expensive.

With the World Cup incoming you might be excited to net one of Sony's all-new TVs to watch the beautiful game, too. Alas, this is the pre-order stage only – with the promotion running until 7 July, I suspect the 'Spring on-sale date' may miss the majority of the tournament.

Still, I've seen both these sets in action and am mightily impressed. For some of the best viewing 2026 has to offer – whether you're a cinema fan and/or gamer – then Sony's True RGB TVs are sure to impress. Bundled with the soundbar package, if you've been poised to splurge on a big new setup for some time then it'll be ultimate.

If you're looking for something a little more affordable, however, then check out our best TVs for under £1000. Some of the sets there, such as TCL's C7K, offer great value for money (and will be easily deliverable for the World Cup kick-off, should that be part of your reason for buying now).