UK's first Freely TV box gets welcome price promise – even during uncertain times

Quick Summary Netgem has announced that its Pleio Freely streamer will remain available at £99, even during the RAM crisis. And it is now selling the device through eBay in the UK.

The Netgem Pleio was the first Freely streaming device when it launched at the end of last year, and while it has since been joined by a couple of others, it is still one of very few ways to access Freely without owning a dedicated TV.

It is also in stock, unlike major rival the Manhattan Aero. Which means you can purchase one today, rather than having to wait for additional units to become available.

Netgem Pleio Freely 4K Streamer: £99 at eBay The Pleio streamer runs on Android, so has access to the vast array of Android TV apps, but also gives access to the free-to-air UK TV service Freely. You also get a Bluetooth game controller in the box, to use with the included cloud gaming service.

And while it was originally exclusively available on Amazon, Netgem is now selling the streaming puck through eBay too. You can find it there now.

Article continues below

In addition, Netgem has confirmed to T3 that the price is now permanently £99, even with the RAM and storage shortages taken into account. That was its launch price last year, but that was raised to £119.98 ahead of Christmas. The terms of sale were changed too.

Rather than purchase the streamer (and included game controller), you were instead buying a 12-month subscription to Pleio Extra. That gives you access to an additional 250+ TV channels and Netgem's own cloud gaming platform. The Pleio itself wouldn't belong to you until the 12 months were up.

However, although that's still technically the case, the price is now just £99 and won't be raised. You will keep the device and accessories, and the subscription becomes optional after a year (at £9.99 per month).

Is Freely truly free?

Even without the subscription, Freely remains free – so you get more than 40 UK TV channels to stream live, including those from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5. Their catch-up services are also accessible, including via the electronic programme guide.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, as the Pleio runs on a customised version of Android TV, you can add any additional streaming service available on the Google Play store, including paid platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO Max.

Android games are available to download and play as well.

"The rising cost of RAM is a significant factor for everyone in the industry, but we have made the strategic decision to absorb these costs rather than passing them on to the consumer," said Netgem's managing director, Sylvian Thevenot.

"Our focus is on long-term market presence; we want to ensure the product remains at a price point that is accessible and realistic for our customers. We are here for the long haul, which starts with maintaining a stable, competitive entry point for our technology."

The Pleio is available on eBay directly from Netgem now, priced at just £99.