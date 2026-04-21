UK's first Freely TV box gets welcome price promise – even during uncertain times
Free UK TV channels, Android apps and cloud gaming, now with a permanent price drop
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Netgem has announced that its Pleio Freely streamer will remain available at £99, even during the RAM crisis.
And it is now selling the device through eBay in the UK.
The Netgem Pleio was the first Freely streaming device when it launched at the end of last year, and while it has since been joined by a couple of others, it is still one of very few ways to access Freely without owning a dedicated TV.
It is also in stock, unlike major rival the Manhattan Aero. Which means you can purchase one today, rather than having to wait for additional units to become available.
The Pleio streamer runs on Android, so has access to the vast array of Android TV apps, but also gives access to the free-to-air UK TV service Freely. You also get a Bluetooth game controller in the box, to use with the included cloud gaming service.
And while it was originally exclusively available on Amazon, Netgem is now selling the streaming puck through eBay too. You can find it there now.Article continues below
In addition, Netgem has confirmed to T3 that the price is now permanently £99, even with the RAM and storage shortages taken into account. That was its launch price last year, but that was raised to £119.98 ahead of Christmas. The terms of sale were changed too.
Rather than purchase the streamer (and included game controller), you were instead buying a 12-month subscription to Pleio Extra. That gives you access to an additional 250+ TV channels and Netgem's own cloud gaming platform. The Pleio itself wouldn't belong to you until the 12 months were up.
However, although that's still technically the case, the price is now just £99 and won't be raised. You will keep the device and accessories, and the subscription becomes optional after a year (at £9.99 per month).
Is Freely truly free?
Even without the subscription, Freely remains free – so you get more than 40 UK TV channels to stream live, including those from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5. Their catch-up services are also accessible, including via the electronic programme guide.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
And, as the Pleio runs on a customised version of Android TV, you can add any additional streaming service available on the Google Play store, including paid platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO Max.
Android games are available to download and play as well.
"The rising cost of RAM is a significant factor for everyone in the industry, but we have made the strategic decision to absorb these costs rather than passing them on to the consumer," said Netgem's managing director, Sylvian Thevenot.
"Our focus is on long-term market presence; we want to ensure the product remains at a price point that is accessible and realistic for our customers. We are here for the long haul, which starts with maintaining a stable, competitive entry point for our technology."
The Pleio is available on eBay directly from Netgem now, priced at just £99.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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