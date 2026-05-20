This 98-inch TV is over £1,000 off right now – just in time to perfect your World Cup setup

With the World Cup kicking off in just a few short weeks, there's no better time to upgrade your TV. If you act fast, you can have it all set up in time for the first kick off, giving you an incredible platform to take in all of the action.

Right now, there's an absolutely incredible deal available on a perfect TV. This 98-inch Hisense model is over £1,000 off at AO.com – just £1,199 right now!

That's a seriously impressive deal. And it gets even better if you're an AO member, with a further £60 reduction.

For that money, you're getting a seriously impressive piece of kit. For starters, it's important not to undersell just how big a 98-inch TV is. You'll be filling most rooms, which is perfect for an immersive viewing experience.

The model uses QLED technology, which should ensure vivid and lifelike colours. That's perfect for a lot of different uses, but it's going to pop with the bright kits and pitches shown when the football hits screens this summer.

The model also employs the Hi-View AI Engine, which is a processor specifically employed to work in the background and tweak the settings. That's designed to ensure you've always got the best settings for what's on screen, and saves you from having to manually adjust things.

It's also equipped with Freely, meaning you can stream live channels directly over wi-fi, with no aerial required. That's really handy – take it from someone who doesn't have that feature and has to take multiple steps every time they want to flick through live channels.

Elsewhere you'll find a 144Hz max refresh rate, which offers a lot to love for gamers. Plus, with Dolby Atmos and a built-in subwoofer, you can expect decent audio quality right out of the box.

There's also a suite of I/O options on the back, which should make it easy to hook up with any soundbars, gaming consoles and other peripherals within your setup. There's a quartet of HDMI ports, as well as a pair of USB ports and more.

This deal won't be around forever, though, so if you're hoping to pull the trigger, there's no better time than right now.