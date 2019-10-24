Get Amazon Prime for 12 months FREE in Virgin Media's early Black Friday sales

While Virgin Media is almost unmatched when it comes to superfast broadband speeds, it's almost always beaten when it comes to value. Thankfully, that has changed with the early arrival of some of Virgin Media's best Black Friday deals.

The speedy ISP has decided to get into the spirit of the blockbuster sales event by bundling 12 months of Amazon Prime (worth £79) into Virgin Media's Big, Bigger and Ultimate bundles.

The Big Bundle offers an average download speed of 108Mbps. For context, Netflix recommends 25Mbps to watch its Ultra HD shows and movies in the best possible quality – so there's enough bandwidth with this bundle for the whole house to be streaming 4K simultaneously. Add in the Prime subscription, which is good even for existing Prime customers, a landline and 150+ channels, there's enough content there to keep you sated for the next 12 months. That all comes in at a respectable £38 a month for the next 12 months from Virgin Media.

Virgin Media Big Bundle with 12 months Amazon prime | 108Mb average speed | was £69 per month | now £38 per month

This is a stellar package if you find that standard broadband is just a little too slow for your streaming needs. Virgin Media recommends this package for busy households of around 5-9 devices, so it's perfect for big families, or people who crave crisp Ultra HD streams. The included Amazon Prime subscription is worth £79 alone!View Deal

However, the Bigger Bundle offers 213Mbps and 250+ channels, including Sky Cinema+ HD for £60 per month for the first 12 months, saving £30 a month, while the Ultimate Bundle packs a more-than-you-could-ever-need 506Mbps and 270+ channels, priced at £99 per month for 12 months, saving £40 a month.

With all three packages you'll also get the benefit of a phone line and its Talk Weekends add-on with its free weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobile numbers.

In terms of upfront costs, you'll have to cough up a £35 set-up fee, but then it'll simply be a case of paying the £35 monthly cost from then on. You won't find such ridiculously fast speeds for such a low monthly price from any other widely available internet service provider. Christmas – or at least, Black Friday – has come early.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 75% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband, but if you're not in a compatible area, why not head to T3's best broadband deals page or use the price comparison chart below to see what alternatives are available to you.

