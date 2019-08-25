EE deal: get a FREE Xbox One, Sonos One, or B&O headphones with Google Pixel 3a

If you're lucky, when you next look to upgrade your smartphone, you might be able to get a freebie in the form of a free case, or accessory of some kind. Well, EE has seriously raised the bar with this latest blockbuster deal – offering a free Xbox One when you take out a contract on a Google Pixel 3a, or Google Pixel 3a XL.

The Pixel 3a series is designed to be a more affordable twist on the hugely-popular flagship Pixel 3 – bringing the same, unrivalled camera smarts to a more affordable price point. And since it's built by Google itself, you'll also get unlimited Google Photos cloud storage for your photos and videos, so everything will always be backed-up remotely. You'll also get the latest Android OS features as soon as they're announced, unlike some rival handset manufacturers which really drag their feet.

If you're not much of a gamer, then you'll be pleased to know EE is also offering a Sonos One or B&O headphones with your shiny new Android handset. Regardless of which you pick, you're looking at a freebie worth around £250. Nice.

Contract prices for the Pixel 3a start from £34 a month – yes, the inclusion of these free gifts hasn't boosted the monthly price as you often see with rival gift offers.

Lastly, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are being offered on the new EE Smart Plans, which offer a number of so-called Swappable Benefits, which lets you chop-and-change between a number of perks at a moment's notice. These perks include the links of unlimited Apple Music and Amazon Prime Video streaming without impacting your monthly 4G data allowance.

If you're due an upgrade, this is a brilliant opportunity to bag a new smartphone and a pair of headphones, a new speaker for the home, or a console for free. But you'd better act fast as the deal ends September 2, 2019.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL deals in detail

Google Pixel 3a | EE | 10GB of 4G Data | Unlimited Calls, Unlimited Texts | £34 a month + No Upfront Cost

If you're looking for the cheapest way to unlock these stellar discounts, then look no further than the Pixel 3a. For £34 a month, you'll get your choice of freebie as well as 10GB of 4G data on the fastest 4G network in the UK. There's also unlimited texts and calls.

Deal ends September 2, 2019View Deal

Google Pixel 3a XL | EE | 10GB of 4G Data | Unlimited Calls, Unlimited Texts | £39 a month + No Upfront Cost

Coughing up the extra £5 a month means you'll be able to get the larger Pixel 3a XL with its six-inch display. As well as the latest version of Android OS – and guaranteed software upgrades for the next two years – you'll also get the choice of either B&O headphones, a Sonos One, or a Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

Deal ends September 2, 2019View Deal

Why should I get my next mobile phone deal on EE?

EE boasts the fastest 4G speeds of any network in the UK – a factoid that has brought a lot of people to its contracts. It's now comfortably the most popular network in the UK. But it's not resting on its laurels.

The BT-owned network offers a number of incentives to entice customers. Those who sign-up to an EE contract will get six months of free Apple Music, as well as the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere. And if you're in the capital, you'll benefit from the Wi-Fi network on the London Underground to make calls, download podcasts, and more, from the platform, too.