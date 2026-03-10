The portable Bluetooth speaker I loved using on holiday is now at a rock bottom price

Ah, holidays. Sometimes they can feel like a distant memory. But with the longer nights beginning to draw to a close and the clocks set to change in the coming weeks, I get the feeling that sunshine and outdoors socials may finally be about to return.

Check out the UE Wonderboom 4 deal on Amazon

Last year, whilst away in Rye, on the south coast of England, a friend brought along a pair of small Bluetooth speakers, as pictured above. They're some of Ultimate Ears' smallest, but let me tell you they certainly pack a punch.

Save 38% (£34.50) Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was £89.99 now £55.49 at Amazon Barely larger than a mug of tea, Ultimate Ears' diminutive Bluetooth speaker delivers audio far bigger than its frame would suggest. This big discount has never seen the speaker cheaper, making good reason to buy two and pair them together for ultimate sound – whether at home or on the go.

Why choose the UE Wonderboom 4?

I've long been a fan of Ultimate Ears, the audio brand owned by Logitech, having visited the company HQ many years ago. Back then there weren't as wide a variety of products from the brand, but now there's tonnes of choice.

When it comes to the best Bluetooth speakers, what tops your list is likely to depend as much on sound as it does on scale. For me, portability is key – and it's this balance that the Wonderboom 4 gets so brilliantly correct.

That the speaker has never been cheaper – that's down to Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale in the UK – only adds to the temptation to purchase. It's only the black finish that's cheapest, though, the other colourways are a mite more.

What I really loved about using the speaker in Rye is the ability to pair to another in stereo. For little over a hundred quid you could buy two Wonderboom 4, pair them together, and get a much more dramatic sound quality as a result.

Now, don't expect to get Bang & Olufsen levels of build and bass here, but a competitive product like the Beosound A1 Gen 3 will cost you over five times the price of the currently on-offer Wonderboom 4.

I call that a bargain, so I'm tempted to buy myself a pair to relive those lovely memories in other future scenarios. I'd best book some more holidays, too, eh...