My favourite dinky Bluetooth speaker is the cheapest it has ever been right now

A few weeks ago, I got my hands on a dinky little Bluetooth speaker. The Majority Move M1 is a cracking little unit, which packs a lot of punch into a small frame.

One of the best parts about the unit is the price. Retailing at just £24.95, this speaker is never going to break the bank, helping to ensure compelling audio quality is on offer to all audio lovers.

Right now, the speaker is even cheaper at Amazon – just £20.95!

You might be thinking that's of no use to me, but I'm actually considering buying a second unit. Why? Well, one of the big features offered at launch was the ability to pair two speakers via Bluetooth to gain true wireless stereo playback.

Initially, I thought that wouldn't be too meaningful for me – I had assumed that the speaker would simply go into my bag and be used to blast my favourite songs when out and about.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Instead, I've been using the speaker paired up with my We Are Rewind cassette player, to offer a portable tape rig which also doesn't take up too much room. In that scenario, adding a second speaker for stereo output could stand to make everything just a bit nicer.

Of course, it would also enable me to add sound in different spaces for less. Summer is coming, and I can foresee these speakers being incredibly valuable as the mercury rises and outdoor dining and barbecuing becomes my entire personality for another few months.

For the sake of £20.95 – the cost of about three pints, these days – it feels like a total no brainer. Whether you've already got one and want to give yourself a stereo rig, or you don't have one yet and need to see what all the fuss is about, there really is no better time to buy than right now.