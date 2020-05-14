Cheap electric scooters: find the best e-scooter deals in the UK

Looking for a cheap but reliable electric scooter? Whether you're planning on getting an e-scooter to make your commute easier, or you fancy an exhilarating new toy for summer, you can currently pick up a fantastic deal on an electric scooter in the UK.

As the government has announced plans to fast-track legalisation of electric scooters on UK roads, now has never been a better time to buy one.

Pure Electric – one of the UK's largest retailers of electric scooters – is offering some mega-discounts, as well as including a long 2-year UK warranty.

The sale includes £100 off the Segway-Ninebot ES1 Electric Scooter, which is currently in T3's guide to the best electric scooters. We were super impressed with its combination of high-speed, low-weight, and long-range, and we're sure you will be as well.

There are also more affordable options from Segway-Ninebot on sale, such as the SE4 and SE2, which are selling for £489.99 and £349.99 respectively.

You can also save around £20 on the massively popular Xiaomi M365, which brings the price down to just £379.99. The Xiaomi M365 is currently at the top of T3's e-scooter buying guide, as it presents the perfect balance between speed, range, and affordability.

It's worth noting that all scooters purchased from Pure come with a two-year manufacturer's warranty, and are shipped from the UK so you won't be left waiting weeks for delivery from China.

Check out a selection of the deals below:

Ninebot Segway ES2 Electric Scooter | was £498.99 | now £349.99 at Pure Electric

The Ninebot ES2 kick scooter is the second kick scooters from the famous maker of the Segway. The ES2 offers additional features to the ES1 including rear suspension, brake lights and customisable below deck lights using the Ninebot Segway ES2 smartphone app. With maintenance-free solid wheels and a low deck platform the extra performance can be felt by the rider for a fun exhilarating ride.View Deal

Ninebot Segway ES1 Electric Scooter | was £398.99 | now £299.99 at Pure Scooters

The Ninebot ES1 kick scooter is the first of 2 kick scooters from the maker of the Segway. With a one-push folding system, the Ninebot Segway ES1 can easily be folded and stored in your car or taken on public transport, taking up a minimum amount of space. During your ride, the eco-friendly energy recovery system makes sure no power goes to waste by recharging the battery, while the Smart Battery Management System closely monitors battery performance.View Deal

Xiaomi M365 Electric Scooter | was £398.99 | now £379.99 at Pure Electric

For the last 2 years, this has been the Worlds top selling scooter. The M365 is a great all-round electric scooter, the speed and acceleration controls are so simple, anyone can learn to ride in minutes – plus, it’s a great electric scooter to look at. The light, aluminium construction means you can quickly fold it down for carrying and storage. View Deal

Xiaomi M365 Pro Electric Scooter | now £498.99 at Pure Electric

Based on the World's top-selling scooter. The M365 Pro is a great all-round electric scooter, the speed and acceleration controls are so simple, anyone can learn to ride in minutes – plus, it’s a great electric scooter to look at. The light, aluminium construction means you can quickly fold it down for carrying and storage. The range is better than the previous version, but it's also heavier.View Deal

Ninebot-Segway ES4 Electric Scooter | was £678.99 | now £489.99 at Pure Electric

With an external battery offering more power, an extended range and a higher top speed, the ES4 Ninebot by Segway’s premium model e-scooter. It's based on the ES2 from with the addition of a bolt-on battery to give an impressive range of 45km and extra torque. The ES4 features include rear suspension and customisable below deck lights.View Deal

If you're after the impressive Turboant X7 electric scooter, then you'll be happy to know the startup is running a sale which knocks $150 off the price of its flagship model. Check out the deal below:

Turboant X7 | was $599 | now $449 at Turboant

The newly released X7 electric scooter utilises top-notch technology, including a premium Li-ion battery pack and a powerful 350 W motor. Boasting stunning aesthetics as well as power, the X7 is built from a streamlined aluminum alloy frame that delivers a minimalist design while ensuring high structural strength. Foldable and portable, cruising around in your city has never been easier and more exciting.View Deal

