Best Black Friday Electric Scooter deals

Investing in an electric scooter is a great idea if you’re regularly commuting into work or around where you live. The Black Friday deals are promising big sales on e-scooters, mainly due to the steady rise of Voi scooters peaking everyone’s interest in them as a source of transportation.

E-scooters are a quick and easy way to get around and fold away for simple storage. Leading e-scooter brands, like Pure, Xiaomi, Ninebot and Razor, have multiple models and collections to choose from.

It can be difficult to decide which model is best for you, but we’ve got you covered. Below are our top five e-scooters and the best UK retailers to shop them from in the Black Friday sales .

The best electric scooters

Image Pure Air Pro (2nd Generation)

Reviewed and rated as the best electric scooter by T3 , the Pure Air Pro (2nd gen) has it all. This model has a powerful motor, robust design and a large maximum load. Ideal for all weather conditions, this scooter is heavier than other models but is extremely easy to maintain. If you’re looking for a cheap deal on this brand, the Pure Black Friday sale is now live, with up to 50% off on their collection of e-scooters.

Image Pure Air Go

Another popular Pure model, the Pure Air Go e-scooter is a great entry-level scooter for beginners. It has an impressive design with 10-inch wheels, a 350W motor and is compatible with the Pure app, like Pure’s other scooters. The Pure Air Go is also the most affordable model to shop for and is sure to be discounted in the Black Friday sales.

Image Xiaomi Mi 1S

The Xiaomi Mi 1S is another affordable e-scooter from a really popular brand. It has good power and its speed and acceleration controls are easy to use so you can pick it up quickly. It has advanced battery saving features and folds up neatly so you can store it away without taking up too much space.

Image Ninebot Segway Air T15

The Ninebot Segway Air T15 is a smaller, lightweight model that’s low maintenance and easy to store and carry. This e-scooter has cool features and a clever smartphone app which helps it compete with bigger and faster models.

Image Razor Power A2

If you’re just starting out with e-scooters and you don’t want the most impressive features, the Razor Power A2 is the ideal choice. While it might not be the faster model, the Razor Power A2 is a really affordable price, lightweight and compact. It’s incredibly portable with its clever folding and collapsible mechanism, so you can pack it away and take it with you anywhere.

The best UK retailers to shop for electric scooters

Amazon Electric Scooter deals Amazon Electric Scooter deals

Amazon has a wide range of e-scooters available, from popular companies like Ride, Fundot and Xiaomi. Whether you’re looking for an adult scooter or a kids scooter, Amazon are cutting prices in the leadup to their official Black Friday event.

View all Amazon Electric Scooter deals

Currys Electric Scooter deals Currys Electric Scooter deals

The Currys Black Friday sale has been live for a few weeks now and is offering big cash savings on e-scooters. The Segway Ninebot ES1LD scooter is on sale at Currys, saving you £110 and kids scooters are also discounted.

View all Currys Electric Scooter deals

Argos Electric Scooter deals Argos Electric Scooter deals

Argos’ range of e-scooters are from top brands like Zinc, Xiaomi, Razor and EVO. These models are super versatile and there are already deals being made on them from Argos. Their Black Friday sale promises to be huge, so check back on the 26th November for big deals on e-scooters.

View all Argos Electric Scooter deals

John Lewis Electric Scooter deals John Lewis Electric Scooter deals

You might not think to go to John Lewis for e-scooters, but here we are! John Lewis has great deals on e-scooters and additional accessories, like batteries, chargers, cases and phone holders.

View all John Lewis Electric Scooter deals