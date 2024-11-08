It’s back! Onewheel revives the iconic XR with more power, range, and style

The Onewheel XR Classic is here, and it's bringing back all the old-school vibes fans loved about the original Onewheel XR, but with a powerful performance twist.

The updated board combines retro design with modern tech upgrades to deliver a more stable, powerful, and enjoyable ride than ever, the brand claims.

The original Onewheel XR, launched in 2018, quickly became a fan favourite, helping establish Onewheel as a leader in the self-balancing electric board scene.

For those used to electric scooters, electric boards offer a refreshing alternative that taps into a completely different riding experience.

Now, the XR Classic brings back that winning formula, adding all the best elements of the original design and feel but with the latest tech upgrades.

“The Onewheel XR Classic is our best all-around board,” says Jack Mudd, Director of Marketing at Future Motion. “It’s just the right size, super stable, easy to learn, and has all the latest performance upgrades.”

The XR Classic may look like a nostalgic throwback, but under the hood, it's equipped with a range of new features for modern performance.

With 30% more range, the XR Classic can now cover up to 17 miles per charge. It also has a lowered centre of gravity that provides more stability, especially at higher speeds or on rough terrains.

The six-inch motor hub offers a larger sidewall on the tyre, which creates extra cushioning for a smoother ride across a variety of terrains.

The design has also been slimmed down, with a thinner board and rail that is said to improve ground clearance, allowing for easier navigation on hills and sharper turns.

Beyond its performance enhancements, the XR Classic brings a stylish retro edge to Future Motion’s lineup, featuring signature blue frame rails and the option for wood footpads, which harkens back to the look of the original XR.

To celebrate the XR Classic’s release, Future Motion is offering a limited-time discount of up to $250 for the first 48 hours, aligning with Black Friday pricing.

For those looking for a unique variation, there’s the Recurve edition with asymmetric rails available at $2,200, while the standard XR Classic is priced at $1,900. Head over to Onewheel to learn more.