Honda's weird briefcase e-Scooter is back and it's packing serious 80s vibes

The Motocompo returns in slick personal e-Scooter guise, but it’s as mad as it has ever been

Honda Motocompacto
(Image credit: Honda)
Leon Poultney
By Leon Poultney
published

Rewind the clock to the early 1980s, when we were all losing our minds over the Nintendo Game Boy and letting tapes rock until the tape popped in our Sony Walkmans. In addition to this tech extravaganza, Honda also first announced what it believed to be the perfect personal mobility solution.

Dubbed the Motocompo, this early folding scooter was powered by a tiny 49cc two-stroke petrol engine but packed away into the boot of most cars, earning it the nickname "trunk bike" by many fans. Naturally, it remains a retro-tastic collector’s item to this day because, Google one, it’s so ridiculously cute.

Now Honda has revived the idea – but seeing as we live in the era of the electric vehicle, the latest travel-sized scooter packs 6.8Ah batteries that are good for a zero-emissions range of around 12-miles on a single charge. Top-ups take just 3.5-hours thanks to an onboard charger.

Honda Motocompacto

(Image credit: Honda)

Unfortunately it has lost the Motocompo name, but is cheekily dubbed Motocompacto for a modern audience. And fret not, it still folds in on itself, effectively becoming its own, stackable carry case for throwing into the boot or stashing in a small, inner-city dwelling.

According to its maker, it boasts no fewer than 32 patents, with full adjustability over the plush seat and handlebars. Plus, users can connect a smartphone via Bluetooth to change the lighting and riding mode settings.

"Motocompacto is uniquely Honda - a fun, innovative and unexpected facet of our larger electrification strategy," said Jane Nakagawa, vice president of the R&D Business Unit at American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Honda Motocompacto

(Image credit: Honda)

"Sold in conjunction with our new all-electric SUVs, Motocompacto supports our goal of carbon neutrality by helping customers with end-to-end zero-emissions transport." 

As Nakagawa hinted above, the 15mph top speed, 490W peak power scooter will be sold in Honda dealers, alongside its EV range, with a suggested price of $999.

To complete the look, Honda says it will release a "fun and functional" line of branded Motocompacto accessories, such as a helmet, backpack, apparel and more, so you can really commit to the "trunk bike" lifestyle when scooting around town.

CATEGORIES
Auto Electric Vehicles Bikes
Leon Poultney
Leon Poultney

Leon has been writing about automotive and consumer tech for longer than he cares to divulge. When he’s not testing the latest fitness wearable and action camera, he’s out in a shed fawning over his motorcycles or trying not to kill himself on a mountain bike / surfboard / other extreme thing. He's also a man who knows his tools, and he's provided much of T3's drills coverage over the years, all without injuring himself.

