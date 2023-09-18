Honda's weird briefcase e-Scooter is back and it's packing serious 80s vibes

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rewind the clock to the early 1980s, when we were all losing our minds over the Nintendo Game Boy and letting tapes rock until the tape popped in our Sony Walkmans. In addition to this tech extravaganza, Honda also first announced what it believed to be the perfect personal mobility solution.

Dubbed the Motocompo, this early folding scooter was powered by a tiny 49cc two-stroke petrol engine but packed away into the boot of most cars, earning it the nickname "trunk bike" by many fans. Naturally, it remains a retro-tastic collector’s item to this day because, Google one, it’s so ridiculously cute.

Now Honda has revived the idea – but seeing as we live in the era of the electric vehicle, the latest travel-sized scooter packs 6.8Ah batteries that are good for a zero-emissions range of around 12-miles on a single charge. Top-ups take just 3.5-hours thanks to an onboard charger.

(Image credit: Honda)

Unfortunately it has lost the Motocompo name, but is cheekily dubbed Motocompacto for a modern audience. And fret not, it still folds in on itself, effectively becoming its own, stackable carry case for throwing into the boot or stashing in a small, inner-city dwelling.

According to its maker, it boasts no fewer than 32 patents, with full adjustability over the plush seat and handlebars. Plus, users can connect a smartphone via Bluetooth to change the lighting and riding mode settings.

"Motocompacto is uniquely Honda - a fun, innovative and unexpected facet of our larger electrification strategy," said Jane Nakagawa, vice president of the R&D Business Unit at American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

(Image credit: Honda)

"Sold in conjunction with our new all-electric SUVs, Motocompacto supports our goal of carbon neutrality by helping customers with end-to-end zero-emissions transport."

As Nakagawa hinted above, the 15mph top speed, 490W peak power scooter will be sold in Honda dealers, alongside its EV range, with a suggested price of $999.

To complete the look, Honda says it will release a "fun and functional" line of branded Motocompacto accessories, such as a helmet, backpack, apparel and more, so you can really commit to the "trunk bike" lifestyle when scooting around town.