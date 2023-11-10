The Lambretta Elettra electric scooter is a slick slice of retro-futuristic goodness

Quadrophenia. The Talented Mr Ripley. Paul Weller. The list of cool things associated with Lambretta's iconic scooters is pretty much endless. They are as quintessentially Italian as Roberto Baggio eating a bowl of bolognese.

Not ones to be mere footnotes in the history books of chic, Lambretta has taken the wraps off its high-tech Elettra concept, offering us a glimpse at what the retro-tastic future of this instantly recognisable scooter brand could look like.

Naturally, it chose to reveal the sharp daily drive at this year's EICMA motorcycle show, which just so happens to take place in the swanky surroundings of Milan each year.

(Image credit: Lambretta)

Elettra is powered by an 11 kW – or 15 hp – electric motor, making it slightly more powerful than the current crop of 125cc ICE scooters currently on sale.

Lambretta states that the 4.6kWh lithium-ion battery packs can be charged in just over five hours from a standard domestic socket, or can be topped up in 35 minutes from public fast charging facilities.

It weighs 135kg, which means range is limited to around 80 miles, but just look at that styling. It’s so perfectly Lambretta, taking inspiration from the Series 1 and popular Li-150 model, while simultaneously looking sharp and future-gazing.

Top speed is pegged at around 68mph, which makes this one very nippy machine, considering it can be ridden in the UK on a simple Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) certificate.

(Image credit: Lambretta)

Lambretta says this is more than just a concept, and the Elettra will go into production soon. Although whether the final version sports the excellent hexagonal LED lighting at the front, bar-end indicators and "pop-out" brake levers remains to be seen.

However, thanks to the silent powertrain, everyone will be able to hear you chant "we are the Mods" as you cruise along Brighton sea front.