Best e-scooter deals on Prime Day – at Amazon and everywhere else

Calling all thrill-seekers and savvy commuters! Prime Day is just around the corner, and this year’s deals on electric scooters are set to electrify your summer. Whether you're looking to zip through city streets on your daily commute or enjoy a breezy weekend adventure, there’s never been a better time to grab an electric scooter.

Amazon and other top online retailers are rolling out jaw-dropping discounts on the hottest models, making it easier than ever to join the electric revolution.

The best electric scooters are not only a blast to ride but also a smart, eco-friendly alternative to traditional transportation. Say goodbye to cramped public transit and hello to freedom and fun on two wheels!

Stay tuned as we dive into the best electric scooter deals you won’t want to miss. From sleek, high-speed models to budget-friendly options perfect for beginners, we’ve got the scoop on the top picks to power up your ride. Buckle up, scooter enthusiasts – hot deals incoming!

NIU KQi3 Pro Electric Scooter: was $799, now $599 at Amazon

The KQi3 Pro offers an impressive range of up to 31 miles on a single charge and can reach speeds of up to 20 mph. This scooter features a 350W motor (with a peak power of 700W), enabling it to handle 20% hill grades with ease. Make sure you apply the 25% off coupon before adding the e-scooter to your basket!

Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter: was $1,299.99, now $899.99 at Best Buy

Upgrade your ride with the Segway Max G2. Featuring a 43-mile range and 22 mph top speed, this premium electric scooter is perfect for long commutes and speedy adventures. Ideal for those seeking both power and efficiency. Now $400 off!

Turboant V8 Electric Scooter: was $799.98, now $549.98 at TurboAnt

Experience up to 50 miles of range with the TurboAnt V8's dual batteries. Featuring a 450W motor, 20 mph top speed, and quick folding design, it's perfect for long commutes and adventures. Grab a bargain now!

GoTrax FLEX VOYAGER Electric Scooter: was $649.99, now 499.99 at Best Buy

Fancy a more comfortable riding experience? Witness the perfect blend of scooter and bike with the GoTrax Flex Voyager. With a 15-mile range, 15.5 mph top speed, and a comfy seat, it's ideal for errands and leisure rides. Now $150 off at Best Buy!