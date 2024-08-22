Why an e-scooter is the best commuting buddy for university students

Electric scooters have been steadily gaining popularity over the years, especially in Europe and the USA, where privately owned models are legal to ride. Thanks to their acceptance and the presence of more companies entering the market, e-scooters can now be bought for a reasonable price, meaning that even university students can afford them.

Why should you choose one of the best electric scooters over, let's say, an electric bike? Well, there are many reasons. For one, e-scooters require literally no offer to ride, so you won't get all sweaty.

Electric scooters are also more fun to use than e-bikes. I know it's subjective, but if you've ever tried a forward-facing scooter like the Pure Advance Flex, you know it's like riding a magic carpet.

Your clothes will also thank you if you ride a scooter instead of a bike. Trouser legs often get caught in the chain, making them dirty and oily. You won't have this issue zooming around town on a scooter!

Until recently, it was trickier to secure an e-scooter using traditional bike locks. That's no longer the case, thanks to clever products like the ABUS Chain Claw 10 handcuff lock.

Not all e-scooters are well-suited for uni students. For example, as nice as the Apollo City Pro is, it's probably overkill (and expensive) for your average uni student. The same goes for the otherwise excellent Pure Advance Flex mentioned above.

What should you get instead? The Busbi Wasp is a good choice for cash-strapped pupils. It rides well and has decent build quality, all for an affordable price. Need something more compact? Check out the Riley RS3 folding e-scooter, also positioned toward the more affordable end of the scale.

If you're reading this in the UK, we feel you. Privately owned e-scooters still aren't legal to ride on public roads, which makes it more difficult to recommend them for commuting. However, renting scooters is always an option.

Alternatively, you can use the scooters for inter-campus travel if your university is okay with students using them on the property. After all, most universities have sprawling campuses that can take quite a while to traverse – an e-scooter can shorten this time significantly.

If you're still not convinced electric scooters are the best means of transportation for uni students, check out T3's guide to the best electric bikes, particularly the Fiido C21, one of the most affordable and fun e-bikes we've ridden recently.