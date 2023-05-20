Pure Advance Flex e-scooter review: Visibly better

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pure Advance Flex e-scooter review in a sentence: An electric two-wheeler that packs innovation, performance and superior ride quality into a fabulous near fold-flat design.

The Pure Advance Flex e-scooter emerged in the Autumn of last year, with an unveiling in Paris and lots of enthusiastic news reports – us included, about how good the two-wheeler looked like being. It’s taken a while, but I’ve been living with one for a little while now, and it’s every bit as good as the reports suggested.

The best electric scooter guide has lots of models that tick most of the boxes if you’re in need of a two-wheeled runabout. However, Pure really has pushed the boundaries with the design of the Pure Advance Flex. It’s even got indicators! There’s a cheaper Pure Advance model too, but I’d say it’s well worth splashing out for the Pure Advance Flex. Read on to find out why…

It’s also worth taking a few minutes to check up on the much-asked question, ‘are electric scooters legal’, using our handy guide to help you get the lowdown on staying legal.

Pure Advance Flex e-scooter review: Price and availability

There are three models in the Pure Advance e-scooter line-up. Prices start at £799 (approx. $999/AU$1,494) for the Pure Advance Electric Scooter, moving up to £899 (approx. $1,125/AU$1,682) for the Pure Advance+ Electric Scooter. Meanwhile, our review unit is the top-of-the-range Pure Advance Flex Electric Scooter, which costs £1099 (approx. $1,375/AU$2,056) and has the benefit of being ultra-compact thanks to its collapsible design. The other two models are more like conventional electric scooters, with handlebars that fold down onto the deck part of the design.



(Image credit: Future)

Pure Advance Flex e-scooter review: Design and features

Design is where the Pure Advance Flex really excels because not only does it look awesome, but this e-scooter packs in lots of innovative features too. This really is a flexible electric scooter thanks to a chassis that can be fully folded, which means that it can be stored much more easily than rivals. The folding is such that it is also easily transported on trains or buses and will fit in the boot of your car without fuss too.

When it’s unfolded, the Pure Advance Flex is 108cm (H) x 60cm (W) x 104cm (L); while folded the e-scooter has dimensions of 57cm (H) x 30cm (W) x 62cm (L), so it’s easy to see the appeal. In fact, it’s rather reminiscent of the iconic Brompton folding bikes you can buy, although I have to say unfolding/folding a Pure Advance Flex is actually easier and requires much less of a knack to do successfully.



(Image credit: Future)

If you choose the Pure Advance or the Pure Advance+, you don’t get all of this ultra-compact convenience. While all three aluminium-constructed models weigh the same 16kg (35 lbs) and feature IP65 waterproof credentials too, the cheaper two units definitely take up more space. Handlebars simply fold down onto the deck as per any other e-scooter.

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, once you’ve unfolded the various sections and clicked them securely into place using the locking clips, there are footrests on either side of the main body that can be flipped down. These have red taillights at the back to compliment the main rear light mounted above the rear wheel. This also illuminates when you put on the brakes. Pure has also integrated indicators into the end of each handgrip while there’s a decent headlight too.



The components are all of very good quality, with an excellent central computer display (showing speed, driving mode, battery, Bluetooth and maintenance functions), plus ancillaries like a bell along with a neat fold-down, full-width stand that offers plenty of support. I’m also keen on the full wraparound mudguards, which will prove useful in wet weather, especially with the thicker rubber tyres. There's an obligatory app if you need it too.



(Image credit: Future)

Pure Advance Flex e-scooter review: Performance

The Pure Advance Flex has a maximum range of around 40km or almost 25 miles, which is the same as the Pure Advance, with a full charge taking some 5 hours and 45 minutes. However, if you plump for the Pure Advance+, there’s an additional 10km (miles or more) of range potential, which means having 50km or over 30 miles on tap makes it a good bet if you need to go on longer commutes.

Getting going is a cinch with the Pure Advance Flex. Press the power button on the computer, and the screen fires up in an instant. Push off with your foot, and the thumb throttle on the right-hand side of the handlebars allows you to squeeze on the power. I love the twin fold-down boards for your feet as they seem to offer a more stable ride, probably because your weight is distributed better than an e-scooter with a narrower deck.



(Image credit: Future)

I’ve found the Pure Advance Flex to be a lively little thing, too and is able to reach 15.5mph where permitted via three-speed modes. There’s plenty of torque coming from the battery and 710W motor combination, which, combined with those chunky 10-inch rubber tyres, allows you to cover ground quickly and easily. This is a nicely engineered machine, too, with a really good 'Pure Control' patented steering system that seems able to counteract the worst that any roads throw at it while also helping to correct any minor mistakes on your own part. It’s an easy thing to ride, no doubt.

Stopping is similarly straightforward, with the handlebar-mounted lever allowing you to pull up swiftly if needed thanks to an enclosed front drum front and rear e-brake setup. I do like the idea of the indicators too, which are bright and easy to action using the arrow buttons on the left-hand side of the bars. Whether or not they’ll catch the eye of other road users or be taken notice of remains to be seen. However, I’m thankful for Pure’s eagerness to enhance the safety feature set of this e-scooter.



(Image credit: Future)

Pure Advance Flex e-scooter review: Verdict

The Pure Advance Flex is a cool-looking e-scooter that stands out from the crowd thanks to its dazzling design and cool colour options. Mine was finished in metallic Mercury Grey, but there’s a lighter-coloured Platinum shade too. Pure’s designers have done a brilliant job with the design of this model, and the completely collapsible nature of it makes the Advance Flex ideally suited to anyone with space issues to contend with.

On top of that, a big part of the appeal here is the ride quality, with those tubeless tyres providing lots of comfort when you’re on the go. Power control is easy and delivered in a seamless, linear fashion. Stopping is equally painless while being seen is also wonderfully covered thanks to the full array of lights, topped with bright flashing indicators. You get the added benefit of the wide deck arrangement, which offers one of the most pleasing ride experiences out there. Overall, Pure has done a cracking job with the Advance Flex.

Pure Advance Flex e-scooter review: Also consider

The main contender to consider, as far as I’m concerned, has to be the aforementioned Sharp KS4, simply because it’s such a nice thing to ride, especially on unkind surfaces. Chunky pneumatic rubber tyres, plenty of range and excellent build quality make it a hit. However, the Sharp KS4 does retail for £699, so it isn't exactly cheap either.

If you like the idea of comfort while you’re riding but baulk at the thought of paying out that sort of cash, there are numerous other options that won’t break the bank.



Our team has recently recommended the standard edition of the Apollo City 2022 over a pricier Pro model if you're looking for something slightly more affordable. The build quality is the same, and it still has the same great features. It’s just fractionally slower but also lighter.