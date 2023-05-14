Sharp KS4 e-scooter review: Bye-bye, range anxiety!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sharp KS4 e-scooter review in a sentence: A cool and very capable electric two-wheeler that feels premium and has a price tag to match.

It doesn’t seem too much of a surprise to see electronics giant Sharp entering the electric scooter marketplace and, as of right now, it has no less than four e-mobility solutions in the shape of the KS1, KS2 and now the KS3 and KS4. Even though this area has already been flooded by well-known names and countless generic scooter makers, growing demand suggests that Sharp will have as good a chance as any e-scooter maker at securing brisk sales.

The best electric scooter options might be many and varied, but if you’re prepared to spend a little more, the quality is there with the Sharp KS4. I’ve been living with it for a while now, and it’s not only great to look at, but the KS4 is also well-made and performs admirably. While you might think the e-scooter arena has already been cornered by the likes of Pure Electric, Xiaomi, Segway and Bird, to name but four quality examples, there ought to be room for Sharp’s entry too. Read on to find out why.

Sharp KS4 e-scooter review: Price and availability

The Sharp KS4 e-scooter was released alongside the Sharp KS3 (opens in new tab) and sits at the top end of the e-mobility pile from the electronics manufacturer. The Sharp KS3 comes with an RRP of £549 ($693 US approx or around $1024 AUD), while the Sharp KS4 (opens in new tab) costs £699 ($553 US approx or around $1304 AUD). If you plan on using an e-scooter a lot and want to clock up plenty of miles, the Sharp KS4 justifies its high cost because you get lots of design touches that will make the journey much more comfortable, which I’ll get to below.



Sharp KS4 e-scooter review: Design and features

Having sampled a few e-scooters over the last few years I can’t say I’ve been blown away by most of them. The ride quality is usually the biggest issue I have with them, which isn’t always the fault of the electric scooter it has to be said. Anything with solid rubber tyres is generally a bit of a chore to stand on and do any distance, unless you’re lucky enough to be on something like a airport terminal floor, which is flat and super smooth.

Nope, in most cases, the biggest let down with e-scooters is that depressing ride quality. Enter then, the Sharp KS4 with its wonderful 10-inch fully pneumatic tyres, which help to transform the ride quality. They’ve got bike-sized valves tucked into the wheels too, allowing for quick and easy inflation whenever it’s needed. That’s certainly better than the Sharp KS3, which only has 8.5-inch honeycomb tyres, so it’s easy to see why the price is higher on this premium scooter.



And, because you’re riding on air, the Sharp KS4 is also able to handle 120kg of human on-board, although the KS3 can take the same only slightly less comfortably. There’s plenty of oomph supplied to push you along too, with both models having a 350W motor, powered by a 36V 10Ah Sharp-certified battery.



The KS3, incidentally, has a 36V 7.5Ah power pack, so while it only takes 4 to 5 hours to fully charge, the range is more limited at 25km/15 miles. Stick with the KS4 though and the bigger battery should deliver up to 40km/25miles of range, with a 6 to 8 hour charging time. Both e-scooters are good for the standard 25km/15mph top speed.

Completing the premium feel is a phone charging port and there’s an optional phone holder too. Sharp has also produced an app, Sharp Life, if you want to supplement the on-board controls with other ways of tweaking and fine-tuning your ride. You also get the reassurance of an IPX4 water resistant rating, while there’s a safety lock and bell too, along with a decidedly bright front light and flashing rear illumination. I really like the non-slip rubberised-feel deck and the design is sufficiently wide enough to welcome those with a wider footprint.

When it’s time to pack the Sharp KS 4 e-scooter away you simply unclip the bracket at the foot of the handlebar mast and it folds down on to the main body of the machine. Sharp didn’t seem to include a weight in the specification, but I found the KS4 easy to get out of its box and lift when needed. Sure, it’s a chunky thing and feels very robust, but can be easily lifted into the boot of a car whenever needed.



Sharp KS4 e-scooter review: Performance

The Sharp KS4 e-scooter felt like it was going to be good as I was setting it up. Full marks for Sharp and the build quality here, with very little to do prior to my first two-wheeled foray. I topped up the battery before I did anything, which is done via a mains adapter and a connector that’s hidden away on the side of the deck. I also double-checked that the folding mechanism was locked in place as per the manual.

Powering up the Sharp KS4 e-scooter was very straightforward too. There are two buttons on the back of the handlebar-mounted computer, which let you switch on and subsequently pick your preferred power assistance mode between one and three. There’s a speedo and a blue indicator showing when the headlight is on. All I had to do to get going was push off and then press down on the thumb throttle, located on the right side of the bars. A lever on the left allows you to squeeze on the disc brake at the back.

I have to say, the Sharp KS4 is excellent when you get it out onto a decent bit of open space. I tried it on a local private estate and it performed admirably on tarmac surfaces. Given the fact that you’re riding on pneumatic tyres, the KS4 can cope with less great surfaces too and the wideness of the tyres also makes it able to contend with gravelly tracks too. I also loved the little fold down stand, which makes the scooter super convenient, although the one on my example was very stiff. I suspect it might have got a clout in transit.



Sharp KS4 e-scooter review: Verdict

I think the Sharp KS4 e-scooter is one of the best I’ve ridden to date. It feels very nicely designed and is well put together, with lots of quality components, even if that throttle looks a little familiar (I’ve seen the very same arrangement on a few e-bikes). No matter, it works a treat. The computer screen seemed a little bit scratched, and I’m not sure why as I think it came straight from the factory, so I’m not certain how durable that’ll be over time.

Aside from a couple of minor gripes, though, the Sharp KS4 e-scooter is great fun to ride, feels well-planted on hard surfaces and has a sizeable range to make it a viable option if you’ve got a commute to tackle. Assuming you’ll eventually be able to use it legally in the UK, the Sharp KS4 should therefore be added to your ‘possibles’ list if you’re planning on buying into the world of e-scooters sometime soon.

