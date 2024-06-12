These handcuffs are the hottest electric scooter accessories you can get

ABUS' Chain Claw 10 handcuff lock will keep your e-scooter secured when parked on the street

E-scooter locked with the ABUS Chain Claw 10
(Image credit: ABUS)
Matt Kollat
By
published

Have you ever tried locking your electric scooter with a D-lock? If so, then you know it’s not only tedious but also futile to do so.

You need a different tool for the job, such as the new ABUS Chain Claw 10 handcuff lock, a special type of bike lock that allows you to attach two clamps individually, making it particularly well-suited for e-scooters.

The Chain Claw 10 features a 7-millimetre diameter, 10-centimetre long chain made from specially hardened steel, ensuring robust protection with the high quality you would expect from ABUS.

The clamps boast 360-degree rotation due to integrated joints, providing exceptional flexibility. Plus, the scratch protection ensures your bike or scooter frame remains unscathed.

Rated with ABUS security level 8 (out of 16), the Chain Claw 10 offers decent theft protection, making it ideal for securing high-value items like e-bikes, cargo bikes, e-scooters, and even pushchairs.

The Chain Claw 10 is available to buy now directly from ABUS for a recommended price of $129.99 (approx. £102/ AU$197). Check out T3’s best electric scooter guide for more info on these excellent commuting machines.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

