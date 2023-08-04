Busbi Wasp review: affordable e-scooter with zesty performance

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Busbi Wasp e-scooter review in a sentence: Cute, compact and affordable, the Busbi Wasp is a very tempting proposition.

I’ve tried many of the best electric scooter models, and it’s interesting to see how much things change depending on your budget. Having reviewed several of the high-end models, like the Pure Advance Flex and the Sharp KS4, it’s pretty obvious that you’re going to get a better machine if you part with more cash. This isn’t always the case, however, because the Busbi Wasp will make a good bet if you’re looking to get an electric two-wheeler but don’t want to part with a small fortune in order to do it.

In fact, even at full price, the Busbi Wasp makes an excellent e-scooter option that is definitely affordable. It boasts all of the usual features you’ll be after from an electric scooter and performs well, too. Considering that lower price tag, there are a few compromises along the way, of course, with some components feeling a little more budget than other models I’ve tried.

Nevertheless, read on and take a look at what the Busbi Wasp has to offer because it packs a pretty big punch for something with such a relatively small price tag. I think anyone looking for a scooter that can be used for everyday adventures will find it a real boon. Afterwards, don’t forget to read up on the much-asked question, are electric scooters legal, using our handy guide.

[First reviewed Aug 2023]

Busbi Wasp review: price and availability

The Busbi Wasp is available to buy right now with an RRP of £349.99 (approx. £447/ AU$ 680) and can be purchased from Amazon, which currently has it discounted for just £299.99 (approx. $383/ AU$ 583). Busby also manufactures a more expensive model, the Hornet, which can also be had from Amazon for £429.99 (approx. $550/ AU$ 836).



(Image credit: Future)

Busbi Wasp review: design and features

Considering the lower price tag of this model, the Busbi Wasp is a pleasant surprise when you first haul it out of the box. It comes finished in a cool combination of a green frame, which is aluminium, and this is complemented by predominantly black feature highlights and components. Add it all together, and the Busbi Wasp is a neat-looking electric scooter that’s just as attractive as many more premium models.

This is a one-size-fits-all model, which comes with a foldable design that makes it reasonably portable. However, it does weigh 16.5 kilograms, so you might find this a little bit of a hindrance if you’ve got to lug it anywhere, like up the stairs or on and off public transport. In terms of payload, though, the Busbi Wasp can handle up to 100 kilograms, so it’s going to be suitable for a decent array of owners.



(Image credit: Future)

You’ll find that there’s some assembly needed when you’ve got the Busbi Wasp out of the box. This is mainly surrounding the handlebar assembly that has to be fixed into the upright section of the chassis. It’s really worth reading the manual that comes with the scooter to ensure you do this right. Ignoring the instructions, as I found out, means you’ll spend much more time trying to fathom why it seems impossible to assemble.

(Image credit: Future)

Take a poke and prod around the Busbi Scooter and everything seems like it’s of a pretty good standard. The 25 centimetre wheels come with air-filled tyres, the disc brake is built to get the job done and the 300 Watt motor drives the front wheels. The 7.8Ah battery is stored away under the deck and controls up on the handlebar assembly are simple but effective. They do get affected by bright sunlight though, which can make viewing the display tricky.



(Image credit: Future)

Busbi Wasp review: performance

If you’re buying an electric scooter with more of a budget price tag it’s only reasonable to expect some compromises. While that might be the case with some of the components of the Busbi Wasp, this doesn’t actually extend to the performance. Busbi reckons the Wasp can deliver between 35 and 40 miles on a charge, which if you use it carefully does seem realistic. Recharging, by the way, takes up to 4 hours, which is fine really.

Of course, if you start cranking up the throttle it’ll be less than that for sure. Overall though, it’s a practical little thing. Getting up to the standard limited speed of around 15mph is also easily done thanks to the cool throttle control, while stopping again is effective thanks to the electronic hub braking and a disc at the rear that’s particularly beefy. All in all, starting and stopping is a breeze. The red rear light flashes as you head down the street too.



(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned earlier, the Busbi Wasp does have a slight issue with the display, which is quite reflective in bright light. This makes seeing the information a little tricky. But, if you can see it this also gives you up to date information on speed, battery life and which of the three speed modes you’re in, along with whether or not the headlight is on. This, combined with the decent area for your feet, comfy handlebar grips and zesty performance makes the Busbi Wasp dependable and enjoyable to ride.



(Image credit: Future)

Busbi Wasp review: verdict

Overall, the Busbi Wasp is a solid and dependable electric scooter with a price tag that’ll appeal to many people. While it’s not the lightest model you’ll ever ride, this isn’t too much of an issue unless you have to carry it up flights of stairs or on and off public transport. There are a few compromises in the component department, although that’s hardly surprising given the lower price tag. Performance is good on the whole, and the ride quality is very impressive, thanks to those air-filled tyres. It’s worth taking for a test drive if you get the opportunity.

Busbi Wasp review: also consider

For me, the Pure Advance Flex e-scooter is still the best of the bunch at the premium end of the pricing scale. Not far behind is the Sharp KS4, simply because it’s such a nice thing to ride, especially on unkind surfaces. Chunky pneumatic rubber tyres, plenty of range and excellent build quality make it a hit. However, it isn't exactly cheap, either.

If you like the idea of comfort while you’re riding but baulk at the thought of paying out that sort of cash, there are numerous other options that won’t break the bank.



Our team has recently recommended the standard edition of the Apollo City 2022 over a pricier Pro model if you're looking for something slightly more affordable. The build quality is the same, and it still has the same great features. It’s just fractionally slower but also lighter.