This e-motorbike provides a shockingly fun and functional commuting experience

Himiway, a prominent player in the electric mobility sector, made a big splash at CES 2024 with its new range of commuting machines, particularly the C5 e-motorbike. And finally, the bike is available to buy!

Marketed as a stylish and functional solution for urban commuters, the C5 is touted by Himiway as a game-changer in the realm of the best electric bikes.

According to the brand, the C5 represents a convergence of style and practicality, catering to the diverse needs of urban dwellers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

Anthony, CEO of Himiway USA, asserts, "The Himiway C5 sets a new standard for electric bikes, offering a perfect blend of form and function. We believe it will revolutionise urban commuting."

The Himiway C5 offers customisable design options and impressive technical specifications. The e-bike's 750W brushless geared hub motor is powered by a 960 Wh battery, aided by a 7-speed Shimano derailleur and hydraulic brakes.

The maximum range is stated as a commendable 80 miles, although, as we all know, the actual range depends on the rider's weight, the terrain and more. The maximum payload is 330 lbs (~150 kg) – the bike itself weighs 88 lbs (~40 kg).

The Himiway C5 has a lightweight frame made from 6061 aluminium alloy and boasts a 140mm inverted front fork and a 47mm adjustable rear shock to even out those bumps on the road.

One of the more fleshier features is the Breathing Light design. The Himiway C5's ambient lights, running along the side of the bike, gently pulse, which we're sure will look excellent on those social media posts featuring the bike.

The new C5 e-motorbike is available now directly from Himiway for a recommended retail price of $2,299 (approx. £1,823/AU$3,527). It is not available on the company's UK site yet.